Tennis Star’s Sexual Assault Claim Against Ex-Top Chinese Official Triggers Online Censors
The #MeToo movement in its nascent stage in China is facing headwinds – the Chinese state-run Global Times ran a commentary in September accusing the West of using the movement to “instigate chaos, division and even subversion in China.”
www.forbes.com
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appeared to have made a now-censored post on Chinese social media accusing former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her around three years ago, according to media reports Wednesday, in the first allegation of its kind to reach the upper echelon of the Communist Party.
China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the ... [+]
ASSOCIATED PRESS
KEY FACTS
According to the Washington Post, a screenshot of Peng’s post on her verified Weibo, a Chinese version of Twitter, is spreading online alleging that Zhang—who was one of seven members of the Communist party’s most powerful body, the Politburo Standing Committee between 2012 and 2017—forced her to have sex with him when Zhang and his spouse invited her to have a meal about three years ago.
Peng and Zhang also allegedly had an affair for years—high ranking Chinese government officials are prohibited from having extramarital affairs—and Peng became outraged that their relationship had to be kept quiet, according to multiple reports that were unable to verify the posts or corroborate the accusations.