Lahore: At least 10 Pakistani students, who were stranded in China's Wuhan, reached back home.

According to details, Pakistani students arrive at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore via Thai Airlines flight from China, despite flights being closed for China.Recently returned students said that thousands of Pakistani students are in trouble in China. They have not been contacted by the embassy, neither any arrangements are being made for their safe evacuation from China.The students further stated that the city where they were based in China did not have the effects of the coronavirus, but they were thoroughly screened in China while their fever was checked at Lahore Airport.The students said, "Thousands of Pakistanis are trapped in Wuhan and they are facing acute shortage of food. They are in a lot of trouble and are waiting for their return."It is pertinent to rememeber that the death toll in an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China has climbed to 304, and more than 13000 people have been infected, causing a global alarm.More 2509 cases of coronavirus have been reported in China. Most traumas of the deadly virus have occurred in Hubei Province, China. The province with a population of 60 million is completely locked down. All schools and business centers in Tianjing, China, have been closed until further notice. The decision was taken by the authorities follwoing the worsening situation in the country.The rapidly spreading virus has created fear and anxiety around the world. Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the spread of a deadly new virus is accelerating and country is at a ‘critical stage’. Following the worsening situation, the Chinese President contacted the World Health Organization for medical assistance.Chinese authorities have also instructed citizens to postpone thier marriage ceremony, while funeral ceremonies were also conducted on a smaller scale.World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency on Thursday. The whole world needs to take action against virus in China," said WHO spokeperson.WHO will send a team of international experts to fight China's coronavirus. American health experts will also be the part of the team.The virus, which started in Wuhan city in Hubei province last month, has since spread to other major cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.SOURCE: http://gnnhd.tv/index.php/Pakistan/13619-1580583600