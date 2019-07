Ten military blunders in history



July 5, 2019

1.



By July 260 BC the Chinese state of Qin had been besieging the strategic Zhao fortress of Shangdang for three years. Determined to break the deadlock, Zhao Kuo led an army of 450,000 men to break the siege. The Qin army of Bai Qi was smaller than expected and began to retreat. Eager to crush the enemy, Zhao Kuo raced ahead, leaving his supply train behind. That allowed Bai Qi’s cavalry to fall upon the Zhao supplies and destroy them.



Short on food, Zhao Kuo retreated to Shangdang, but there was no food there either. Zhao Kuo was killed 46 days later leading a doomed break out attempt, whereupon his entire army surrendered as they were at starvation point. Bai Qi ordered all the emaciated prisoners – up to 400,000 according to contemporary accounts – to be executed. By losing his supplies, Zhao Kuo had lost his entire army.



2. Trasimene



In June 217 BC the Carthaginian commander Hannibal (pictured below) was marching his army through northern Italy during a war against Rome. The Roman commander Gaius Flaminius Nepos sought to bring Hannibal to battle, but the Carthaginian eluded pursuit.



On the morning of 24 June, Flaminius was pursuing Hannibal along the shores of Lake Trasimene when his advance guard caught up with Hannibal’s rear guard – this was a trap set up by Hannibal in order to ambush Flaminius.



Hannibal and the Carthaginian army ferry their elephants across the River Rhone en route to Italy, during the Second Punic War between Rome and Carthage, 217 BC.

Saladin, after a contemporary miniature c1180.

George Armstrong Custer, who was defeated and killed at battle of Little Bighorn, 1876.