Temples, Train Attacked as Bangladesh Violence Spreads After PM Modi Visit

Hindu Temples, Train Attacked as Bangladesh Violence Spreads After PM Modi Visit
Representational Image: Reuters
At least 10 protesters were killed in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit, and violence raged on after his departure as anger swelled over the deaths.
Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At least 10 protesters were killed in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against PM Modi’s visit, and violence raged on after his departure as anger swelled over the deaths.
Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s nationhood, and he left on Saturday after gifting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina some 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine shots. The Islamist groups accuse Modi of discriminating against minorities and violence escalated rapidly during his visit.

On Friday, dozens of people were injured in the densely-populated capital Dhaka as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters. Thousands of Islamist activists marched down the streets of Chittagong and Dhaka on Saturday in protest.

On Sunday, activists with the Hefazat-e-Islam group attacked a train in the eastern district of Brahmanbaria, resulting in ten people being injured.

“They attacked the train and damaged its engine room and almost all the coaches,” one police official told Reuters, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
“Brahmanbaria is burning. Various government offices were set on fire indiscriminately. Even the press club was attacked and many injured, including the press club president. We are in extreme fear and feeling really helpless,” Javed Rahim, a journalist in the Brahmanbaria town, told Reuters by phone.
Several Hindu temples in the town were also attacked, he said.
Islamist activists allegedly also set alight two buses in the western district of Rajshahi on Sunday, while hundreds of protesters clashed with police in Narayanganj, pelting them with stones, police said.
Protesters used timber and sand bags to block roads, as police retaliated with rubber bullets and tear gas, leaving dozens injured in Narayanganj, just outside the capital, Dhaka.

The protests sparked by Modi’s visit have since flared into wider demonstrations against police killings, and the Hefazat-e-Islam enforced a nationwide strike on Sunday.
“Police opened fire on our peaceful supporters,” Hefazat-e-Islam’s organising secretary Azizul Haque told a rally in Chittagong on Saturday. “We will not let the blood of our brothers go in vain.”
 
On Sunday, activists with the Hefazat-e-Islam group attacked a train in the eastern district of Brahmanbaria, resulting in ten people being injured.
So these Bangladeshi mullahs attacked a Bangladeshi train and injured Bangladeshis because Modi visited ? Nice logic.
 
Mass murderer modhi create chaos and mayhem wherever he goes.
Stupid and criminal. You should not attack your own people and places just because an outsider came to your country.
Yup, protesting is fine but destroying your own country just cuz one murderer visiting your country is not good. But hey its a South Asian thing to do.
 
That is an evil thing to do. The Hindus of Bangladesh haven't got anything to do with the chief Pope of the sanghis.
 
Mass murderer modhi create chaos and mayhem wherever he goes.

Yup, protesting is fine but destroying your own country just cuz one murderer visiting your country is not good. But hey its a South Asian thing to do.
It’s very clear who the mayhem causing party is.
If Bangladesh cannot control its Islamist groups then be ready for a situation similar to Afghanistan or be ready to perpetually fight such groups like Pakistan.
It’s very clear that whatever you do, you can’t satisfy these fundamentalists...! It’s better to not give in to their demands.
 
It’s very clear who the mayhem causing party is.
If Bangladesh cannot control its Islamist groups then be ready for a situation similar to Afghanistan or be ready to perpetually fight such groups like Pakistan.
It’s very clear that whatever you do, you can’t satisfy these fundamentalists...! It’s better to not give in to their demands.
Your modhi is mass murderer and now creating chaos in Bangladesh.
 
sad as it happened. No place of worship should be attacked as a result of an incitement by another country's leader. But one can understand the mobs frustration at its own government. They had to let it out and send a message.

Why can't butcher of Gujarat just stay in his home country, why create chaos in other countries?
 
It’s very clear who the mayhem causing party is.
If Bangladesh cannot control its Islamist groups then be ready for a situation similar to Afghanistan or be ready to perpetually fight such groups like Pakistan.
It’s very clear that whatever you do, you can’t satisfy these fundamentalists...! It’s better to not give in to their demands.
Totally agree, we need action against fundamentalists.

www.wsj.com

Why Narendra Modi Was Banned From the U.S.

India's likely next leader is the only person ever denied a U.S. visa based on a little-known law on religious freedom.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
 
It’s very clear who the mayhem causing party is.
If Bangladesh cannot control its Islamist groups then be ready for a situation similar to Afghanistan or be ready to perpetually fight such groups like Pakistan.
It’s very clear that whatever you do, you can’t satisfy these fundamentalists...! It’s better to not give in to their demands.
so cutipie are yindoo extremist easy to satisfy? or tame?
 
