  • Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Temple of Doom

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by hussain0216, Aug 5, 2020 at 5:06 AM.

  1. Aug 5, 2020 at 5:06 AM #1
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

  2. Aug 5, 2020 at 5:08 AM #2
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    #TempleOfDoom

    I think it's a great message and hashtag to spread for tomorrow

    Let's do our bit for the region and stand up for Indian Muslims and minorities against hindutva extremism
     
  3. Aug 5, 2020 at 5:09 AM #3
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    If Chinese and Pakistani posters can come on board and spread this message it would be very very helpful

    Sterling work is being done against India at the moment
     
  4. Aug 5, 2020 at 5:41 AM #4
    untitled

    untitled SENIOR MEMBER

    From 2:30



    Even in Hollywood they made their intentions quite clear
     
  5. Aug 5, 2020 at 5:43 AM #5
    bolo

    bolo SENIOR MEMBER

    What is this temple of doom?
     
  6. Aug 5, 2020 at 5:55 AM #6
    Ultima Thule

    Ultima Thule ELITE MEMBER

    RAM MANDIR
     
  7. Aug 5, 2020 at 6:09 AM #7
    KaiserX

    KaiserX FULL MEMBER

    Chief guests at the temple of doom
     
  1. graphican