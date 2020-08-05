Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by hussain0216, Aug 5, 2020 at 5:06 AM.
#TempleOfDoom
I think it's a great message and hashtag to spread for tomorrow
Let's do our bit for the region and stand up for Indian Muslims and minorities against hindutva extremism
If Chinese and Pakistani posters can come on board and spread this message it would be very very helpful
Sterling work is being done against India at the moment
From 2:30
Even in Hollywood they made their intentions quite clear
What is this temple of doom?
RAM MANDIR
Chief guests at the temple of doom