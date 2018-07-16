What's new

Tempest | the UK's Next Generation Fighter | Updates & Discussions

Gomig-21

Gomig-21

Oct 16, 2016
Apparently this is the UK's latest creation of it's next generation fighter, the Tempest.

DiOHhsTWsAAP7al.jpg


DiOObzOXkAAKqmh.jpg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1018814556834074624
 
Umair Nawaz

Umair Nawaz

Sep 10, 2012
EpiiC said:
Lavi was a good effort by Israel...As for Now Tempest, 2 engine Air superiority fighter?


Eurofighter Typhoon was 4.5 Gen.... Tempest which is 6th Gen will replace the Eurofighters....

DiOMNpTWAAIH38j.jpg
it doesnt say anywhere its 6th gen....Im aware that 6th gen studies r going on in europe, specially germany...but im not sure if this tempest is that 6th gen.
 

