Temperature over 35°C, Xinjiang Urumqi floods city streets to help the locals to beat summer heat

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,250
-57
99,288
Country
China
Location
China
Evil China delibrately floods the cities in Xinjiang to drown the local population, undisputed act of crime against the humanity

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,250
-57
99,288
Country
China
Location
China

Xinjiang Urumqi city diverts rivers and releases water to city streets to give Urumqiers summer fun

Xinjiang Urumqi city is the world farthest point from any oceans with desert climate, but with the help of the government massive water diversion , conservation and reservoir projects, the city has more than enough water to have their city fellows to enjoy summer beach water fun just down on their city streets.

Xinjiang Urumqi city diverts rivers and releases water to city streets to provide the Urumqiers with a cool watery summer season, many parents drive their children to the watery streets so their children can have water fun, so many cars pack the water edge, on the water routes there are some trash filter sections, water flows under the filter and the trash are stopped.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,250
-57
99,288
Country
China
Location
China
Xinjiang Urumqi city diverts rivers and releases water to city streets to help Urumqiers beat the summer heat. It's reported that the water will be released to some city streets every summer to help the city dwellers to cool off in summer

 

