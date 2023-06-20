Temperature over 35°C, Xinjiang Urumqi floods city streets to help the locals to beat summer heat

Xinjiang Urumqi city diverts rivers and releases water to city streets to give Urumqiers summer fun ​

Xinjiang Urumqi city is the world farthest point from any oceans with desert climate, but with the help of the government massive water diversion , conservation and reservoir projects, the city has more than enough water to have their city fellows to enjoy summer beach water fun just down on their city streets.Xinjiang Urumqi city diverts rivers and releases water to city streets to provide the Urumqiers with a cool watery summer season, many parents drive their children to the watery streets so their children can have water fun, so many cars pack the water edge, on the water routes there are some trash filter sections, water flows under the filter and the trash are stopped.