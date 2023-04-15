What's new

Teletalk signs deal with Huawei on network upgradation, 5G readiness

Prothom Alo English Desk
Published: 15 Apr 2023, 10: 41

prothomalo-english%2F2023-04%2F4289fecc-b5db-41cd-afa7-54f5684f1b8e%2FFKRFNXRuidLPrz6tYO2E0WchPdf7mKbCPPQkDhXU.jpg


Teletalk Bangladesh Limited has signed an agreement with Huawei to upgrade Teletalk’s network to ensure better coverage in rural areas and 5G readiness, reports UNB.

The signing ceremony was held at the city's Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan on 13 April 2023.

AKM. Habibur Rahman, managing director of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited, Md Khayrul Hasan, project director, Expansion of Teletalk's Network up to Rural Areas and Network Readiness for
5G Services Project, Pan Junfeng (Peter), president of Huawei South Asia Representative Office and CEO of Huawei Bangladesh; Guo Yu, Account Director, Huawei, were at the signing event along with other officials from both companies.

The project will ensure 4G coverage for the marginal people of Bangladesh. Huawei will facilitate Teletalk with new 4G sites, core network, IP network, charging and billing system modernization solutions.

Pan Junfeng said “Digital connectivity is the key to transforming the country, and we continue to help the nation develop its ICT and Telecommunication sector. With that inspiration, we have been a responsible member of this ecosystem in Bangladesh with our latest and advanced technology. Previously, we partnered with Teletalk to launch 5G for the first time in Bangladesh. It was a great achievement. We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Teletalk Bangladesh Limited further. We hope this agreement will help the nation to increase the pace of achieving the vision of Smart Bangladesh.”

“We want to diversify our network so that everyone nationwide can access high-speed connectivity; thus, we have taken on the major network upgradation project. We want to offer superior service to our subscribers at affordable costs. Huawei has fantastic technologies, solutions, and team to support Teletalk in meeting its ambitions, said Habibur Rahman. "Thus, we feel pleased to partner with Huawei and upgrade our network nationwide. We aim to finish the project by mid-2024, he added”

