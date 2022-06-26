Telegram Server, HTTPS and CyberSovereignty

GitHub - DrKLO/Telegram: Telegram for Android source Telegram for Android source. Contribute to DrKLO/Telegram development by creating an account on GitHub.

I think the only way to avoid future color revolutions is every country must have the control of their people message system.A country that can't control those foreign tools and let people use it, it's not sovereign and it's exposed to a future unstabilizations by the country who manufacture those internet tools (mainly USA).China is a country sovereign in Internet, because most of Chinese people use Internet services of Chinese companies (Baidu, Youku, Weibo, Wechat, QQ and so on).Maybe it's unaffordable for tiny countries develop their own internet companies of every internet service.But I think a cheap solution in the texting system was to develop a open source Telegram server and use a modification of Telegram client to use own servers.About rest of foreign internet services, I think every country must forbid SSL and enable a national gateway from HTTP to HTTPS to every foreign service. This way, they can forbid only certain content in crisis.