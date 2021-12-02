TELEFILIM HANGOR S-131 | 1971 WAR | TRUE STORY | 2021 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
SAGA OF UNFLINCHING BRAVERY: The #Telefilm is about the action of the Submarine #Hangor S-131 that defeated the enemy, during the 1971 war, it was a major act of bravery by the Pakistan Navy that resulted in great loss to the enemy in their own waters, followed by its strategic journey back to the Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi safe and sound. Historic Background of HANGOR: This event is distinguished in naval history for being the first and only successful kill by a conventional submarine after World War II, which makes this event an honor for Pakistan Navy and a huge pride for the Nation. Writer: Saji Gul Director: Saqib Khan
