What's new

TELEFILIM HANGOR S-131 | 1971 WAR | TRUE STORY | 2021 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,163
5
5,916
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SAGA OF UNFLINCHING BRAVERY: The #Telefilm is about the action of the Submarine #Hangor S-131 that defeated the enemy, during the 1971 war, it was a major act of bravery by the Pakistan Navy that resulted in great loss to the enemy in their own waters, followed by its strategic journey back to the Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi safe and sound. Historic Background of HANGOR: This event is distinguished in naval history for being the first and only successful kill by a conventional submarine after World War II, which makes this event an honor for Pakistan Navy and a huge pride for the Nation. Writer: Saji Gul Director: Saqib Khan






# Support Pakistan Navy You Tube Channel :pakistan:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Govt and military owe India an authentic history of the 1971 Bangladesh War. Rest is mythology
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
Maira La
Maira La
B
Bangladesh’s Identity Crisis: To Be or Not to Be Secular
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
peagle
peagle
B
  • Locked
Thread with fake source - EU Disnfo Lab: Indian Propaganda Source = IFFRAS
Replies
5
Views
437
Kambojaric
Kambojaric
R
Modi Government Planted Spyware in Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Smartphone
Replies
1
Views
556
RiazHaq
R
Avicenna
A rising Bangladesh starts to exert its regional power.
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Battlion25
Battlion25

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom