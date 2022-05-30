Telangana: Jealous woman gets five men to rape ‘competitor’

What's new

WTF India, not just the men who are depraved, even the women!

---


HYDERABAD: Suspecting her live-in partner was having an affair, a jealous woman engaged five men to brutally rape her ‘competitor’ and filmed the entire act on Thursday, Gachibowli police said on Sunday.
The heinous crime took place at Sriramnagar Colony in Kondapur at the residence of Gayatri, the main accused, police said.

Police said that six people, including Gayatri and the five rapists, have been arrested. A senior police official said that it was decided to disclose details of the case to the media as too many questions were being asked about the

According to the police, Gayatri’s partner Srikanth met the victim during Civil’s coaching. He asked her to stay with Gayatri as she was frequently falling ill. The victim accompanied her from October 2021 to February 2022. However, suspecting an affair between Srikanth and the victim, Gayatri engaged five of her employees to rape her.

A police source said that the victim was asked to come by Gayatri who took her to a room where the five rapists were waiting. Gayatri filmed the entire incident and threatened the victim with dire consequences if she went to the police.

However, the victim received major injuries and was shifted to a private hospital by her family who later lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police. The six accused arrested were identified as Gayatri, Ulsala Manoj Kumar, 22, Syed Masthan, 25, Sheikh Mujahid, 25, Sheikh Moula Ali, 32, and Pridhvi Vishnu Vardhan, 22.

Speaking to the media, her mother said that Gayatri was married but had left her husband for Srikanth. She had come to her parents’ house after her father’s death and then quarrelled with her siblings. She said that she was not aware if Gayatri and Srikanth were legally married.

Rolling stones and no moss
Her mother said that Gayatri was married but had left her husband for Srikanth. She said that she was not aware if Gayatri and Srikant were married
---
she should have instead get the five guys to give her some raw loving all at once, no condom keep it raw, to get back at her partner. This would have been a better deal plus she probably get high subscription on her home movie.
 

