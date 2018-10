Just before the Andhra assembly elections in 2014, an advisory was issued by the Andhra Pradesh Federation of Churches, a state-level body of bishops and church heads, asking Christians to defeat “communal forces” (code word for BJP).

Before the last Gujarat state elections, Gandhinagar Archbishop sent out an official communique urging Christians to save the country from “Nationalist forces”. There were other instances of a Goa Padre asking devotees at Christmas mass to vote for specific candidates.

Before the Nagaland elections this year, the powerful Baptist Church called for voters to uphold ‘Christian principles’ and vote against ‘Hindu forces’.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy promised to bring ‘Jesus rule’ if the Congress were voted to power in the upcoming state assembly elections.New agency reports that while addressing a meeting of All India Christian Federation at YMCA, Secunderabad on Monday evening, Mr. Reddy promised that the Congress party, if voted to power in next elections, would ensure security and welfare of Christian community in Telangana state.He promised that the next Congress Government would give honorarium to Pastors and Fatherson par with Pujaris of Temple and Imams of mosques. He also promised to give SC status for reservation quota to scheduled castes who have converted to Christianity.“I’ve always supported the demand for granting SC status to Dalit Christians. Rahul Gandhi will be our next Prime Minister. Will speak to him regarding this and if required we will bring legislation to grant SC status for Dalit Christians,” he promised.further reports Capt. Reddy as saying “We will not target religions like Mr Modi is doing. Many Christian organisations faced trouble soon after Mr Modi assumed power. We will give free education to children of pastors, priests and Immams. The religious heads will be given free houses soon after the Congress forms government. We will provide free electricity to the places of worship. The Christian Corporation will be provided with funds to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees for their development.”Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy, a former IAF fighter pilot, is currently an MLA from Telangana, and has also been elected thrice to the Andhra Pradesh state assembly. His wife Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy is also a Congress MLA from Telangana.It is intriguing that Mr. Reddy spoke about giving honorarium to Christian pastorswith temple priests and mosque imams. While Christians and Muslims manage their own religious institutions, the bulk of Hindu temples are managed by state governments under respective HRCE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments) Acts.The financial and management control of lakhs of Hindu temples rests with the state, so the government gets to decide how temple donations and other assets like temple lands are used. It has been seen that only a small proportion of money generated by Government-controlled temples is used for upkeep, priest salary and religious programs, while the rest is siphoned off for ‘secular’ causes or into politicians’ pockets. In some extreme cases, Congress state governments have even prevented temples from contributing to Hindu charitable causes, while donating temple money to Christian schools.A few months back, the former priest of Tirupati temple, Dr. AV Ramana Dikshitulu, made a series of stunning corruption & mis-governance allegations against the Govt. controlled body TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams), which manages the world-famous 2000-year old temple.So while state Governments are duty bound to pay money to temple priests as they controls temple income, paying honorariums to Christian and Muslim clergy is nothing but brazen appeasement for votebank politics. And when one considers the foreign funding for Christian & Islamic socio-religious organizations from Western countries and Saudi Arabia, the fraud on Hindus becomes even more mind-boggling.Uttam Reddy was a minister in the cabinet of the last Congress CM of unified Andhra – N. Kiran Kumar Reddy. It was during the YSR and Kiran Kumar Reddy-led Congress rule in Andhra, that the state witnessed Christian evangelism on a massive scale, and TTD saw several controversies.However, such brazen appeals asking Christians to vote on religious lines, in violation of Constitutional norms and Supreme Court directives, are not new for Congress or the Church