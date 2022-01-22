TEKNOFEST Vertical Landing Rocket Competition and Hyperloop Development Competition, application deadline February 28 '22

Explanation Date

Contest Application Deadline 28.02.2022

Preliminary Design Report Deliveries 1.03.2022

Announcement of Preliminary Design Report Results 9.03.2022

Critical Design Report Deliveries 15.04.2022

Announcement of Critical Design Report Results Announcement of Teams Eligible for Financial Support 26.04.2022

Deliveries of Fire Readiness Reports 22.07.2022

Completion and Display of Mechanical ProductionsCompletion of Analysis Studies Display of Desktop Test Results

Announcement of the Results of the Shooting Readiness Report Announcement of the Teams Qualified for Sighting 1.08.2022

Making Sightings and Completing Competition Vehicle Airworthiness Evaluations 07-08.08. 2022

Announcement of Eligible Teams to Participate in the Contest 10.08.2022