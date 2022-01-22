TEKNOFEST Vertical Landing Rocket Competition and Hyperloop Development Competition, application deadline February 28 '22

Vertical Landing Rocket Competition
Vertical Landing Rocket Competition is organized within the scope of TEKNOFEST Technology Competitions.
The Vertical Landing Rocket Competition, which will be held for the first time in 2022 as part of TEKNOFEST, has the distinction of being the first Rocket Propulsion Landing Competition held in the world.
The purpose of the competition is to ensure that students who are studying at the undergraduate and graduate level about Rocket Propulsion Landing Systems, which are included in the Technological Progress Roadmap of our country in the next 10 years, gain knowledge and provide the ability to design as a team with members who have knowledge and experience in different disciplines.
Vertical Landing Category, which is the first category of the competition; the teams will adapt the rocket they will design with the Air Suspension System (eg Crane) to be provided by the Competition Committee, and aim to land in a controlled manner using the Cold Gas Propulsion System following the Release of the Rocket.
Apart from the information given in the specification, for other questions you want to ask about the competition, you should be a member of the relevant mail group from the Vertical Landing Rocket Competition link. The questions you will ask and the answers to these questions will be open for other members of the mailing group to see.
Templates for the reports that the competitors should prepare will be announced on the TEKNOFEST website at a later date.
Competition Application Deadline is 28 FEBRUARY!
Competition Calender
|Explanation
|Date
|Contest Application Deadline
|28.02.2022
|Preliminary Design Report Deliveries
|1.03.2022
|Announcement of Preliminary Design Report Results
|9.03.2022
|Critical Design Report Deliveries
|15.04.2022
|Announcement of Critical Design Report Results Announcement of Teams Eligible for Financial Support
|26.04.2022
|Deliveries of Fire Readiness Reports
|22.07.2022
|Completion and Display of Mechanical ProductionsCompletion of Analysis Studies Display of Desktop Test Results
|Announcement of the Results of the Shooting Readiness Report Announcement of the Teams Qualified for Sighting
|1.08.2022
|Making Sightings and Completing Competition Vehicle Airworthiness Evaluations
|07-08.08. 2022
|Announcement of Eligible Teams to Participate in the Contest
|10.08.2022
|Competition Dates
|22-26.08.2022
Hyperloop Development Competition
About the CompetitionHyperloop Development Competition is organized within the scope of TEKNOFEST Technology Competitions.
The Hyperloop Development Competition, which will be opened for the application of university students for the first time in 2022 within the scope of TEKNOFEST, will create awareness among undergraduate and graduate students in the field of magnetic levitation technologies, provide students with knowledge about new generation transportation technologies, encourage teamwork, and develop hyperloop technologies with practical applications. It will be organized in order to lead the formation of competent human resources in the field.
Hyperloop Development Competition, led by TUBITAK RUTE; is designed as a technology-oriented competition that will allow the development of different types of magnetic levitation and propulsion technologies, and it is aimed to enter “the 5th generation” innovative transportation technologies studies at the level of university students through this competition. It is aimed to contribute to the formation of human resources and technology trained in this field, and to the development activities of university students, with the effective work of new generation transportation technologies in our country.
National and international associate, undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students can participate in the competition as a team.
Apart from the information given in the specification, for other questions you want to ask about the competition, you should be a member of the relevant mail group from the Hyperloop Development Competition link. The questions you will ask and the answers to these questions will be open for other members of the mailing group to see.
Templates for the reports that the competitors should prepare will be announced on the TEKNOFEST website at a later date.
Competition Application Deadline is 28 FEBRUARY!
