TEKNOFEST Vertical Landing Rocket Competition and Hyperloop Development Competition, application deadline February 28 '22

Explanation Date Contest Application Deadline 28.02.2022 Preliminary Design Report Deliveries 1.03.2022 Announcement of Preliminary Design Report Results 9.03.2022 Critical Design Report Deliveries 15.04.2022 Announcement of Critical Design Report Results Announcement of Teams Eligible for Financial Support 26.04.2022 Deliveries of Fire Readiness Reports 22.07.2022 Completion and Display of Mechanical ProductionsCompletion of Analysis Studies Display of Desktop Test Results Announcement of the Results of the Shooting Readiness Report Announcement of the Teams Qualified for Sighting 1.08.2022 Making Sightings and Completing Competition Vehicle Airworthiness Evaluations 07-08.08. 2022 Announcement of Eligible Teams to Participate in the Contest 10.08.2022 Competition Dates 22-26.08.2022

Vertical Landing Rocket Competition is organized within the scope of TEKNOFEST Technology Competitions.The Vertical Landing Rocket Competition, which will be held for the first time in 2022 as part of TEKNOFEST, has the distinction of being the first Rocket Propulsion Landing Competition held in the world.The purpose of the competition is to ensure that students who are studying at the undergraduate and graduate level about Rocket Propulsion Landing Systems, which are included in the Technological Progress Roadmap of our country in the next 10 years, gain knowledge and provide the ability to design as a team with members who have knowledge and experience in different disciplines.Vertical Landing Category, which is the first category of the competition; the teams will adapt the rocket they will design with the Air Suspension System (eg Crane) to be provided by the Competition Committee, and aim to land in a controlled manner using the Cold Gas Propulsion System following the Release of the Rocket.Apart from the information given in the specification, for other questions you want to ask about the competition, you should be a member of the relevant mail group from the Vertical Landing Rocket Competition link. The questions you will ask and the answers to these questions will be open for other members of the mailing group to see.Templates for the reports that the competitors should prepare will be announced on the TEKNOFEST website at a later date.Hyperloop Development Competition is organized within the scope of TEKNOFEST Technology Competitions.The Hyperloop Development Competition, which will be opened for the application of university students for the first time in 2022 within the scope of TEKNOFEST, will create awareness among undergraduate and graduate students in the field of magnetic levitation technologies, provide students with knowledge about new generation transportation technologies, encourage teamwork, and develop hyperloop technologies with practical applications. It will be organized in order to lead the formation of competent human resources in the field.Hyperloop Development Competition, led by TUBITAK RUTE; is designed as a technology-oriented competition that will allow the development of different types of magnetic levitation and propulsion technologies, and it is aimed to enter “the 5th generation” innovative transportation technologies studies at the level of university students through this competition. It is aimed to contribute to the formation of human resources and technology trained in this field, and to the development activities of university students, with the effective work of new generation transportation technologies in our country.National and international associate, undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students can participate in the competition as a team.Apart from the information given in the specification, for other questions you want to ask about the competition, you should be a member of the relevant mail group from the Hyperloop Development Competition link. The questions you will ask and the answers to these questions will be open for other members of the mailing group to see.Templates for the reports that the competitors should prepare will be announced on the TEKNOFEST website at a later date.TECHNICAL TOURBy organizing technical tours, it is provided to on-site inspection of working on leading technological firms of Turkey.TEKNOFEST, which hosts hundreds of companies on technical trips, provides the opportunity to get to know experts in every field.On technical trips, the opportunity to meet expert engineers about business and professional life is provided.On technical trips, people who have worked in technology companies have the opportunity to listen to their experiences and increase motivation.DENEYAPYoung students who are trained to develop technology are given the opportunity to explain projects and inspire them.SUPPORT PROGRAMIn order to support the projects of thousands of young people, a total of over 12 million TL material support is provided to the teams that pass the pre-selection stage.Transportation / Accomodation support is provided to the finalist teams for their competitions at TEKNOFEST 2022.TEKNOFEST 2022 will be awarded over 6 Million TL awards to the teams that qualified for TEKNOFEST Karadeniz.EDUCATIONTraining programs will be organized for the finalist teams with the participation of the executive institution and advisory board members.Teams with the participation of the executive and advisory board members Meetings where projects, evaluation criteria and processes can direct questions to the advisory board will be planned.CAREERInternship opportunities in Turkey's technology institutions will be provided.Turkey under the Technology Team, conducted by the Foundation for the National Team Program Support Technology Teams are provided with incentives through orientation and support programs for international competitions.