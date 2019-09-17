Teknofest helps young Turks reach their dreams - Should Pakistan learn from Turkey in education?

Teknofest helps young Turkish tech enthusiasts reach their dreams All the latest stories from around the world designed for your social feed. Like, Share and comment

The reason for putting this thread in this section is because I believe Pakistan needs to reset its education priorities.Look at the following video. Its young, fresh college graduates or undergraduates are leading and working on such a critical project.Pakistan having such a sizable population and especially its youth need to be engaged positively. There is an urgent need for it and I believe we need to set our direction.