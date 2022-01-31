Tejas worse than LIFT trainer aircraft

On this momentous day of additional sales of jf-17 to Iraq and very soon to ArgentinaI wanted to understand that why is india investing in a terrible aircraft, Tejas that is worse than even LIFT trainers. the US navy, Egypt and Malaysia have refused this aircraft .Why does India not invest all resources in the TEDBF rather than waste money on Tejas ……Alkhalid 1 tanks had issues Pakistan stoped building them. Developed the alkhalid 1 and soon the alkhalid 2 .Why no TEDBF…. Why the waste in tejasConstructive views welcome