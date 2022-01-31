What's new

Tejas worse than LIFT trainer aircraft

On this momentous day of additional sales of jf-17 to Iraq and very soon to Argentina 🇦🇷

I wanted to understand that why is india investing in a terrible aircraft, Tejas that is worse than even LIFT trainers. the US navy, Egypt and Malaysia have refused this aircraft .

Why does India not invest all resources in the TEDBF rather than waste money on Tejas ……

Alkhalid 1 tanks had issues Pakistan stoped building them. Developed the alkhalid 1 and soon the alkhalid 2 .

Why no TEDBF…. Why the waste in tejas

Constructive views welcome

One day the fellow villagers found Nasrettin Hoja sitting in front of his house with a huge basket full of red hot chillies. And, the Hoja was pouring one chili after another into his mouth. He was sweating and tearing like he'll as his entire mouth got swollen and red like a ripe tomato...

The villagers asked Hoja what's the point! Hoja's reply: one of them may turn out sweet....

One of the India's defense projects may turn to be succrssful...

Good luck to them without any Bed Nazar....
 
