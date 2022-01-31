Tejas worse than LIFT trainer aircraft

Khan vilatey
On this momentous day of additional sales of jf-17 to Iraq and very soon to Argentina
I wanted to understand that why is india investing in a terrible aircraft, Tejas that is worse than even LIFT trainers. the US navy, Egypt and Malaysia have refused this aircraft .
Why does India not invest all resources in the TEDBF rather than waste money on Tejas ……
Alkhalid 1 tanks had issues Pakistan stoped building them. Developed the alkhalid 1 and soon the alkhalid 2 .
Why no TEDBF…. Why the waste in tejas
Constructive views welcome
