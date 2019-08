83 LCAs Order: HAL may finally agree to lower price

“HAL really has no choice. If we need to sustain our production lines and the employees,

“Why would anybody pay Rs 450 crore for Tejas if they can buy Gripens for cheaper,” the source argued, adding: “Also, HAL quoted 2.5 lakh man hours to build one aircraft and the customers want it to be 1.5 lakh hours,” a source said.