Tejas Performs F-1 Formula Manoeuvre !

Seriously Indians, we know that your LCA Tejas has spent a lot of time being dragged around on a trailer but was it necessary to coin it with a road worthy term. Just listen to the announcer at around 4 minutes into the video.It's also worth noting that Tejas after taking off, still needs to fly along the runway before pulling up. Why can't it pull up like say JF-17 does as soon as it lifts off the runway. Here we see Tejas take off at 0.36 and fly down the runway in full afterburn for 12 seconds before pulling up at 0.48 seconds. At this rate even the old Mirages can pull up vertically. It also seems that Tejas bleeds too much speed during turns and as for sustained turn, the less said the better.