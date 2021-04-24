What's new

Tejas On Board Oxygen Gen technology to be used for COVID patients

I was literally thinking that they will say this. Totally impractical idea only for self promotion of DRDO/HAL. It’s a joke on the thousands dying every day. The need is immediate. Unless they can produce 10,000 OBOGs in 15 days, it will be already too late. Better to import Oxygen and portable oxygen generators from abroad, which they are doing and not waste time on this silly idea.
Does Pakistan have OBOG ?
yes it does, why?
 
Give me a link of OBOG
 
And JF 17 doesn't have onboard oxy generator. So neither can you use the tech nor can you keep the plane flying for more than 3 hours (has to keep landing for refill)
 
Ah yes. Tejas has the OBOG. Now let’s see what the Thunder has:
Does the Tejas have a Full MAWS system? The Thunder does.
Does the Tejas have a Full ECM and EW suite? The Thunder does.
Does the Tejas have a HMD/S with a HMCS? The Thunder does.
Does the Tejas have FADEC? (The Thunder even without the New RD93MA engine has better T/W and Lift/Drag ratio than Tejas, let alone with the much improved new one)
Does the Tejas have anything to match the PL-15?
lastly, does the Tejas actually fly? Because the Thunder does. In 4 airforces. While the Tejas is still stuck in development hell.
And the Thunder does all this for 1/3rd the cost. (It also has a higher service ceiling, range, better aspect ratio, a much better AESA, the list goes on and on)

Kindly supply oxygen to your dying people before bragging about the Tejas.
 
