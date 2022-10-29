Tejas Mk2 Fighters Going The Rafale Way; Over Dozen Countries Interested But Debut Deal Eludes

​



Just days after India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was granted authorization to begin production of the LCA Mk 2 fighter jet, new reports indicate that several countries have expressed interest in the Indian light combat aircraft.



About 16 countries have approached India to seek details of the next-generation Tejas Mk2 fighter aircraft, News 18 reported citing unnamed government officials. The model of the aircraft was displayed at the Defense Expo 2022.



The report added that the government was also working on identifying other private agencies to increase the combat aircraft production rate amid heightened demand. Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which is led by the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister, gave its nod to the LCA Mk2 combat aircraft.



“There is a huge push from the central government on increasing the production rate of the aircraft with India already getting inquiries about the aircraft from 16 countries,” LCA Mk2 Project Director at Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) Dr. V Madhusudana Rao told News18 on the sidelines of the DefExpo-2022. “ ​

The official said that the government has pushed for reducing the cost of the aircraft and rapid production to boost the export potential of the fighter. India has been looking to export its indigenously developed LCA Tejas, however, it has not been successful in its attempt so far despite negotiations in advanced stages with countries like Malaysia.



The ADA Chief also recently told News 18 that “HAL can meet the requirement of the Indian Armed Forces. HAL can be the lead integrator, responsible for putting together all major parts and systems and doing the flight testing and delivery.



But beyond that, the private partnership will be required.” The private partnership could give a much-needed fillip to aircraft manufacturing undertaken by HAL.



According to government estimates, the aircraft will be ready for roll-out by the end of December 2023, and the first prototype of the fighter will take to the skies a year later in 2024. Once the first flight is successful, three more prototypes will be subsequently produced.



Further, the initial set of key weapons will be, by design, integrated into the aircraft before concluding the complete flight testing, including the wing tip missile and two to four Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles. ​

The ADA chief also said, “The long lead component manufacturing for the aircraft has begun. By December 2027, we will be completing the design and development of LCA Mark 2 with complete flight testing for all four prototypes and entering into the production of LCA Mark 2 for the IAF”.



On 18 July, Air Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari said that the Indian Air Force has already committed to purchasing six squadrons of the Light Combat Aircraft Mark 2 (LCA M2). The phasing out of several fleets of the IAF once their operational cycle is over by 2035 was thoroughly detailed by the IAF chief earlier this month.



The Mk2 variant will replace the aging MiG-29, Mirage-2000s, and Jaguars in the Indian Air Force fleet through the next ten years. ​