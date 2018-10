More & MORE news is starting to come out on Tejas Mark 2 last 12 monthsIt appears INDIA will not buy F16/70 or Gripen E in 2020 but simply move from Tejas Mark 1 to Tejas Mark 2A slightly bigger plane by 1 metre with new engines even more reduced weight will appear in 2027PROTOTYPE due to fly in 24 months timeTHESE are the latest pictures coming oit of DRDO & HAL as momentum gathers pace