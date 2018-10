IF, UAE goes for any lightweight aircraft, it would be looking for local manufacturing/ToT. It makes sense given their financial prowess. The only reason they might go for Tejas is to get their hands on Israeli technology that has been 'washed' and relabelled as Indian. If things go in this direction, we may see Israeli air defence and air to air missiles in UAE inventory in the future.



Other that that, I don't see why a financial giant such as UAE would be interested in Tejas. The argument about avoiding American components is flawed because Kaveri is nowhere near completion, French help notwithstanding.

Click to expand...