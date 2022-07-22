What's new

Tejas analysis.

A good read on tejas,it is often criticised by shorter range but many of us do not realise that every LCA suffers with such issues.However, the main essense of a LCA is, is to be mass produced at the fraction of the cost and has a better TAT than medium or heavy weight fighters. The link given below analyses many prospects including the range.


alphadefense.in

Tejas - Not what you think it is. - Alpha Defense

– By Raflanker A new storm stirred up yet again on competence of Tejas. Time again,Tejas, a Light Combat aircraft is expected to perform like a medium category fighter. Allegations are made on its payload capacity, range, EW suite, weight and delays. But are these points really tenable? Let’s...
alphadefense.in alphadefense.in
 

Shreyas Karambelkar said:
A good read on tejas,it is often criticised by shorter range but many of us do not realise that every LCA suffers with such issues.However, the main essense of a LCA is, is to be mass produced at the fraction of the cost and has a better TAT than medium or heavy weight fighters. The link given below analyses many prospects including the range.


alphadefense.in

Tejas - Not what you think it is. - Alpha Defense

– By Raflanker A new storm stirred up yet again on competence of Tejas. Time again,Tejas, a Light Combat aircraft is expected to perform like a medium category fighter. Allegations are made on its payload capacity, range, EW suite, weight and delays. But are these points really tenable? Let’s...
alphadefense.in alphadefense.in
This is what you got after 40 years. I won't say have some shame because I know can't.


1658494291774.png
 
Shreyas Karambelkar said:
I was unaware of it.Can you please post the link of the thread?
alphadefense.in

Tejas - Not what you think it is. - Alpha Defense

– By Raflanker A new storm stirred up yet again on competence of Tejas. Time again,Tejas, a Light Combat aircraft is expected to perform like a medium category fighter. Allegations are made on its payload capacity, range, EW suite, weight and delays. But are these points really tenable? Let’s...
alphadefense.in alphadefense.in
 

