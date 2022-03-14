Tehseen Poonawalla Shockingly Reveals 'Top Industrialist Offered Me to Sleep With His Wife'

What's new

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla
,who got evicted from Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp last night (March 12), revealed in the episode that he slept with the wife of India's top most industrialist.

While Tehseen was ousted from the show due to low votes, he was given a chance to save one of the contestants by revealing one of his secrets. Tehseen took the opportunity and decided to save his dear friend,Saisha Shinde
.



Sharing his secret, Tehseen said, "Bharat ke ek top industrialist ne mujhe ek offer di thi ki mein unki patni ke saath soun. Aur uske liye unhone mera pura nightclub weekend ke liye book kiya tha..Saturday and Sunday night ke liye. Aur unki shart yeh thi ki jab mein unke patni ke saath sounga woh usse dekhna chahte hain. (India's top most industrialist offered me to sleep with his wife. For that, he booked my entire nightclub for Saturday and Sunday. His condition was that he wanted to see me sleeping with his wife)."

Kangana asked him if he did it and enjoyed it. To this, Tehseen replied, "I did it. I absolutely enjoyed it. He was at a distance. He was only watching. My only condition was he will not touch or intervene. It wasn't threesome. He'd only watch at a distance. He had certain fantasies which his wife and I played out for him. I don't mind even sharing that because there's nothing wrong. He wanted me to treat his wife like my property and he wanted to watch and enjoy the experience. I didn't care about it."


Kangana further asked if his wife knew about it. Tehseen told her that she did. He added that this was before marriage and one of the first things he told his wife when they started dating. He said he didn't regret it one bit.

m.timesofindia.com


Which type of love jihad is this?

@jamahir @Joe Shearer @Abdul Rehman Majeed @Sharma Ji @Jugger @Pajeet @DrJekyll @SIPRA
 
Vile. How low can some Indians stoop. Thank you for the OP to highlight what kind of news exfoliates in India....
 
Musings said:
Vile. How low can some Indians stoop. Thank you for the OP to highlight what kind of news exfoliates in India....
Click to expand...
Your welcome! I am an honest Indian.

I am wondering who is the industrialist - Ambani, Godrej or Adar Poonwala ( he is from Poona too)
 
Who are we to judge a person's sexual life or fetishes (cuckold in this case). I can bet that half of you'll have some weird kink that you wouldn't share with anyone.
 
STREANH said:
Who are we to judge a person's sexual life or fetishes (cuckold in this case). I can bet that half of you'll have some weird kink that you wouldn't share with anyone.
Click to expand...
Tehsen Poonawala is a Muslim Congress leader. He revealed this himself.

RSS should investigate this case. Arrest Tehseen and the industrialist under Love Jihad law. And Kangan's films must be boycotted for promoting love jihad.
 
STREANH said:
Who are we to judge a person's sexual life or fetishes (cuckold in this case). I can bet that half of you'll have some weird kink that you wouldn't share with anyone.
Click to expand...

agreed ! been there done that ..couldn't say no to my Turkish friend , he even insisted that i record everything i do with his wife which i refused ( the recording bit) always down to spread some love and positivity nothing wrong with exploring your kinks
 

