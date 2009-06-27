What's new

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan: How Pakistan Contained the Menacing Insurgency

S

Sarosh Ibrahim

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2020
21
0
15
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The paper highlights how the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist group, lost its momentum.

The paper also discusses how the political and military leadership (with public support) contributed to taking decisive action against it.

While evaluating the TTP's behavioral patterns, the author considers case studies on China and Sri Lanka, among others.

To read the original paper, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Ratus Ratus
The War in Kurram
2
Replies
26
Views
3K
Xeeshan
Xeeshan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom