Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan: How Pakistan Contained the Menacing Insurgency

The paper highlights how the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist group, lost its momentum.
The paper also discusses how the political and military leadership (with public support) contributed to taking decisive action against it.
While evaluating the TTP's behavioral patterns, the author considers case studies on China and Sri Lanka, among others.
To read the original paper, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk
