Tehran to host Days of Culture of Turkmenistan

Feb 11, 2022
Days of Culture of Turkmenistan will be held in the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Holding cultural events is an integral part of the Turkmen-Iranian fraternal relations, said Mohammad Mahdi Esmaili, Minister of Culture and Islamic Orientation of Iran.
He came to Ashgabat to participate in the events taking place within the framework of Days of Iranian Culture in Turkmenistan. From February 12 to 14, the capital's theaters and museums became a creative platform, where exhibitions and concerts were held with the participation of masters of Iranian art. Films by Iranian filmmakers were screened in city cinemas, and guests of the festival could taste Iranian cuisine.
During his stay in Ashgabat, Mohammad Mahdi Esmaili met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov. The parties noted that the holding of mutual Days of Culture would reveal the diversity of national traditions of the Turkmen and Iranian peoples and would facilitate the exchange of experience between figures of culture and art of the two states.

 

