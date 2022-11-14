Tehran- Tel Aviv in 400 seconds .. Iran announces the development and test of Hypersonic missile

aryobarzan
Although no technical information is released indications are that the missile is HGV type:
IRGC-ASF Commander: Iran has developed a hypersonic missile that can manoeuvre at extremely high speed both inside and outside the atmosphere. He said among its capabilities will be to not just bypass, but target missile defence systems.
