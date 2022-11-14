What's new

Tehran- Tel Aviv in 400 seconds .. Iran announces the development and test of Hypersonic missile

Although no technical information is released indications are that the missile is HGV type:
IRGC-ASF Commander: Iran has developed a hypersonic missile that can manoeuvre at extremely high speed both inside and outside the atmosphere. He said among its capabilities will be to not just bypass, but target missile defence systems.
1668432399836.png

1668433133408.jpeg

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590676005920067585
 
Although no technical information is released indications are that the missile is HGV type:
IRGC-ASF Commander: Iran has developed a hypersonic missile that can manoeuvre at extremely high speed both inside and outside the atmosphere. He said among its capabilities will be to not just bypass, but target missile defence systems.
that's roughly 7.6 time the speed of sound , that's faster than china HGV (6.2 mach) and nearly the goal speed that USA put for its HGV if it become ready (Mach 8) and more than Mach 5+ of North Korea launch but significantly slower of Mach 9 of Russian one(The numbers belong to glide part of the flight)
 
Why they dont test it in Mediterranean international waters giving publicly the destination position before the launch? So Israel can test Hetz-3 and sell it to Germany.

Win-win for both sides.
 

