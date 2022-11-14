Tehran- Tel Aviv in 400 seconds .. Iran announces the development and test of Hypersonic missile

aryobarzan said: Although no technical information is released indications are that the missile is HGV type:

IRGC-ASF Commander: Iran has developed a hypersonic missile that can manoeuvre at extremely high speed both inside and outside the atmosphere. He said among its capabilities will be to not just bypass, but target missile defence systems.

that's roughly 7.6 time the speed of sound , that's faster than china HGV (6.2 mach) and nearly the goal speed that USA put for its HGV if it become ready (Mach 8) and more than Mach 5+ of North Korea launch but significantly slower of Mach 9 of Russian one(The numbers belong to glide part of the flight)