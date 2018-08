USA is not hitting Iran with any military attack. USA is only saying that anyone who does business with Iran will not be allowed to trade in US dollar. I don't see how Iran can retaliate with military strikes for such moves.



If Iran does attack, then there will be a bunch of countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman etc along with USA to destroy Iranian ports completely. There may even be an invasion like in Iraq. You are forgetting one big drawback of Iran - Iran does not have enough food to be self sufficient. If food supplies via imports are hit, Iran will be starving to death. There is no answer to this problem of Iran.

