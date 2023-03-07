lydian fall
Tehran hosting Iran-West Africa economic co-op meeting
TEHRAN- Scientific and Economic Cooperation Meeting Between Iran and West African Countries (IRAN WAC) kicked off in Tehran on Monday and will wrap up on Wednesday.
www.tehrantimes.com
Iran proposes creation of joint bank with African states
hello world this is a new article
thecradle.co
Iranian VP Proposes Setting Up Joint Bank with Africa - Economy news - Tasnim News Agency | Tasnim News Agency
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iranian Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei called for the establishment of a joint bank with Africa, saying it will greatly help develop relations between Iran and African states.
www.tasnimnews.com
Not only Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, IRAN is looking toward Africa