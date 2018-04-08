Teeth Implant Cost in Turkey

Hello



Recently my sister discovered that she was suffering from Vitamin D deficiency and her GP informed her that she will lose some of her teeth in couple of months. To her surprise her dentist removed about 16 teeth from her mouth since last 2 months and recommended teeth implant



Now she is looking for teeth implant in UK but upon hearing the cost associated in UK, she is also considering to visit nearby countries such as Turkey in order to carry out similar procedure.



She is not interested to visit Pakistan as I know we can get the teeth fixed from there for less than £1000 but she is also looking for reliability, safety and a standard similar to the one provided in UK. Turkey is an ideal option where we believe similar procedure is carried out by a fraction of cost compared to UK.



If anybody have reliable contact in Turkey or know a good dentist please do provide details about it. I am also interested to know the cost associated with it. I think she will prefer to go for Titanium implant alongside good quality crowning which lasts for sometime if not forever. The most important is the hygiene factor alongside cost so that she is not infected



Thank you