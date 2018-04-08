What's new

Teeth Implant Cost in Turkey

Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,089
19
23,738
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hello

Recently my sister discovered that she was suffering from Vitamin D deficiency and her GP informed her that she will lose some of her teeth in couple of months. To her surprise her dentist removed about 16 teeth from her mouth since last 2 months and recommended teeth implant

Now she is looking for teeth implant in UK but upon hearing the cost associated in UK, she is also considering to visit nearby countries such as Turkey in order to carry out similar procedure.

She is not interested to visit Pakistan as I know we can get the teeth fixed from there for less than £1000 but she is also looking for reliability, safety and a standard similar to the one provided in UK. Turkey is an ideal option where we believe similar procedure is carried out by a fraction of cost compared to UK.

If anybody have reliable contact in Turkey or know a good dentist please do provide details about it. I am also interested to know the cost associated with it. I think she will prefer to go for Titanium implant alongside good quality crowning which lasts for sometime if not forever. The most important is the hygiene factor alongside cost so that she is not infected

Thank you
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,089
19
23,738
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
war&peace said:
Bro, about the cost someone from Turkey can guide you. But please ask her use vitamin-D supplements on daily basis.
Click to expand...
When she found out about it, she was crying over the phone saying she has always been too careless as she didn't like to eat too much fruit or spend some time in sunlight. The weather in UK is mostly cold so we don't absorb too much sunlight. Now she is taking necessary measures to suffice her vitamin D requirement but whatever has happened cannot be changed so it is necessary for her to get the teeth implant despite the fact she is still in her early 30s
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,857
0
9,690
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Zaki said:
Hello

Recently my sister discovered that she was suffering from Vitamin D deficiency and her GP informed her that she will lose some of her teeth in couple of months. To her surprise her dentist removed about 16 teeth from her mouth since last 2 months and recommended teeth implant

Now she is looking for teeth implant in UK but upon hearing the cost associated in UK, she is also considering to visit nearby countries such as Turkey in order to carry out similar procedure.

She is not interested to visit Pakistan as I know we can get the teeth fixed from there for less than £1000 but she is also looking for reliability, safety and a standard similar to the one provided in UK. Turkey is an ideal option where we believe similar procedure is carried out by a fraction of cost compared to UK.

If anybody have reliable contact in Turkey or know a good dentist please do provide details about it. I am also interested to know the cost associated with it. I think she will prefer to go for Titanium implant alongside good quality crowning which lasts for sometime if not forever. The most important is the hygiene factor alongside cost so that she is not infected

Thank you
Click to expand...


bro stick with best, health is everything. Turkey should be high quality.

Zaki said:
When she found out about it, she was crying over the phone saying she has always been too careless as she didn't like to eat too much fruit or spend some time in sunlight. The weather in UK is mostly cold so we don't absorb too much sunlight. Now she is taking necessary measures to suffice her vitamin D requirement but whatever has happened cannot be changed so it is necessary for her to get the teeth implant despite the fact she is still in her early 30s
Click to expand...


yara you need to buy infrared light therapy lamp that what i use.
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,089
19
23,738
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Azadkashmir said:
bro stick with best, health is everything. Turkey should be high quality.




yara you need to buy infrared light therapy lamp that what i use.
Click to expand...
can you please recommend any infrared light therapy lamp? any pics... it will be useful

Thank you
 
war&peace

war&peace

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2015
33,798
18
64,981
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Zaki said:
When she found out about it, she was crying over the phone saying she has always been too careless as she didn't like to eat too much fruit or spend some time in sunlight. The weather in UK is mostly cold so we don't absorb too much sunlight. Now she is taking necessary measures to suffice her vitamin D requirement but whatever has happened cannot be changed so it is necessary for her to get the teeth implant despite the fact she is still in her early 30s
Click to expand...
That's the problem for us who are living these cold countries. May I suggest that send her to Pakistan for 3-6 months where she can absorb some sunlight or some sunny countries like Spain or Turkey. She can also get teeth implants from Pakistan from some good dentist and I'm sure here we have so many Pakistan members who can provide information about some good dentists.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,857
0
9,690
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
m0LK1YioT3uGQ14xMBojihQ.jpg


This is the one i got.



This is the modern one i don't personally like it like with everything made today its plastic.

https://www.philips.co.uk/c-p/HP3616_01/infraphil-infrared-lamp

infraphil-infrared-lamp


infraphil-infrared-lamp


plus get her to download flux software for her laptop and avoid led light bulbs they have blue wavelength which is bad for vitamin d you need one that has abit of red in it or get filament bulb.

Get her to research on linden capsules just type in vitamin d in ebay and do review check and pick best one.
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,089
19
23,738
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
war&peace said:
That's the problem for us who are living these cold countries. May I suggest that send her to Pakistan for 3-6 months where she can absorb some sunlight or some sunny countries like Spain or Turkey. She can also get teeth implants from Pakistan from some good dentist and I'm sure here we have so many Pakistan members who can provide information about some good dentists.
Click to expand...
She doesn't trust Pakistani dentists as they often use the same instruments on every patient. She cannot go to Pakistan for that long as she has children going to school and her husband also works 5-7 days a week so there is nobody to take care of her children for that long.

The only viable option is to take few days off and go anywhere across Europe or Asia etc to get her treatment done if it is cost effective option and come back after few days. Turkey is the ideal option in my mind

Azadkashmir said:
m0LK1YioT3uGQ14xMBojihQ.jpg


This is the one i got.



This is the modern one i don't personally like it like with everything made today its plastic.

https://www.philips.co.uk/c-p/HP3616_01/infraphil-infrared-lamp

infraphil-infrared-lamp


infraphil-infrared-lamp


plus get her to download flux software for her laptop and avoid led light bulbs they have blue wavelength which is bad for vitamin d you need one that has abit of red in it or get filament bulb.

Get hdr to research on linden capsules just type in vitamin d in ebay and do review check and pick best one.
Click to expand...
Thank you, I will try to buy this or similar one...

Thank you so much for this info
 
BATMAN

BATMAN

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2007
29,895
-28
20,004
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
Zaki said:
She is not interested to visit Pakistan as I know we can get the teeth fixed from there for less than £1000
Click to expand...
No you can't.... specially if you visit a private hospital.
You need to understand, all implants are imported... what you get in Pakistan is choice of implants according to the price.
Pakistan got millions of dental doctors and many of them are more experienced and qualified than doctors in UK.
I'm not saying you should do the procedure in Pakistan.. .just stating the ground reality.
Turkey indeed is the best choice for dental procedures in Europe. Go ahead without hesitation.
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,089
19
23,738
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
BATMAN said:
No you can't.... specially if you visit a private hospital.
You need to understand, all implants are imported... what you get in Pakistan is choice of implants according to the price.
Pakistan got millions of dental doctors and many of them are more experienced and qualified than doctors in UK.
I'm not saying you should do the procedure in Pakistan.. .just stating the ground reality.
Turkey indeed is the best choice for dental procedures in Europe. Go ahead without hesitation.
Click to expand...
I do understand that if Pakistan can have some of the best heart specialists they will also have some of the best dentists too... it is her personal choice that she wants to skip Pakistan for whatever reasons

The bottom line is, my mom proposed her to visit Pakistan, tried to convince her but she categorically ruled out that option. Lets not talk about Pakistan as it will not change her opinion
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UK foreign secretary to highlight reducing strategic dependency on Russia during India visit
Replies
4
Views
193
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
Vanguard One
  • Poll
"No Daughter...": Father Of Delhi Woman Who Was Raped And Paraded
Replies
1
Views
371
flameboard
F
313ghazi
Usman Mirza, four others sentenced to life in Islamabad couple harassment case
Replies
3
Views
245
Deltadart
Deltadart
Dai Toruko
'My name is Parvin': Iranian woman files claims of torture and abuse against Greece
2
Replies
16
Views
758
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
313ghazi
Half of UK Muslims will struggle to provide enough food to break fast during Ramadan, charity says
Replies
6
Views
346
Invicta
Invicta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom