Teenage girl raped by elder brother in Larkana - Daily Times Police in Larkana arrested a 25-year-old young person for rapping her 14-year-old younger sister, according to a complaint of her mother. As per reports, the mother filed a complaint in the Haidri Police Station against her son for his criminal act. In the complaint, she claimed that her...

Police in Larkana arrested a 25-year-old young person for raping her 14-year-old younger sister, according to a complaint of her mother.As per reports, the mother filed a complaint in the Haidri Police Station against her son for his criminal act. In the complaint, she claimed that her 25-year-old son had raped forcefully her teenage daughter.The mother said that the accused had raped her daughter when she was alone at home, so a legal action should be taken against him. The police had registered the case under the charges of forcible rape and arrested the accused person.As per claims of the War on Rape, a human rights group, as many as 82 percent of the rape cases in Pakistan are being committed by relatives of the female victims.