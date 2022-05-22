What's new

TEENAGE GIRL ABDUCTED FROM LAHORE BY ARMED MOTORISTS

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
926
-10
1,116
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

arynews.tv

Teenage girl abducted from Lahore by armed motorists

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was abducted by motorists as she was going for matric exams along with her brother in the Shad Bagh
arynews.tv arynews.tv

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was abducted by motorists as she was going for matric exams along with her brother in the Shad Bagh area of Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

ARY NEWS obtained CCTV footage of the incident showing the girl travelling along with her brother in a motorbike when a vehicle intercepts them.

The CCTV video shows four armed men disembarking from the four-wheeler, with one of them forcefully dragging the girl into their vehicle while the others slapping her brother.

The police while confirming the entire episode reportedly said that they have registered a case against the incident and started a search for the girl.

In a later development, the police arrested 13 people in the case including the former fiancé of the girl, his parents and other suspects who were nominated in the case. “The man who provided them with a pistol is also arrested,” they said adding the pistol has also been recovered.

The police shared that the suspects took the girl to Kasur after the abduction. “We are also after remaining suspects and will soon arrest them,” they said.

Incidents of girls getting abducted have been reported previously and in one such incident, two schoolgirls were allegedly kidnapped from Ichhra area.

According to the family, the two girls identified as 11-year-old Ayesha and 12-year-old Fatima Gulzar went to school today, however, they did not return home. “One of them studies in grade five and the other in grade six at a school in Ichhra area,” the family said.

Police received a formal missing complaint from the parents and said that they would investigate the case from all angles.

DIG Operations also took notice of the incident and directed SP Model Town for immediately taking action against the suspects involved in it and recover the girls. “We will take every possible measure to recover the girls as soon as possible,” he said.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,465
1
50,892
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
JackTheRipper said:

arynews.tv

Teenage girl abducted from Lahore by armed motorists

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was abducted by motorists as she was going for matric exams along with her brother in the Shad Bagh
arynews.tv arynews.tv

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was abducted by motorists as she was going for matric exams along with her brother in the Shad Bagh area of Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

ARY NEWS obtained CCTV footage of the incident showing the girl travelling along with her brother in a motorbike when a vehicle intercepts them.

The CCTV video shows four armed men disembarking from the four-wheeler, with one of them forcefully dragging the girl into their vehicle while the others slapping her brother.

The police while confirming the entire episode reportedly said that they have registered a case against the incident and started a search for the girl.

In a later development, the police arrested 13 people in the case including the former fiancé of the girl, his parents and other suspects who were nominated in the case. “The man who provided them with a pistol is also arrested,” they said adding the pistol has also been recovered.

The police shared that the suspects took the girl to Kasur after the abduction. “We are also after remaining suspects and will soon arrest them,” they said.

Incidents of girls getting abducted have been reported previously and in one such incident, two schoolgirls were allegedly kidnapped from Ichhra area.

According to the family, the two girls identified as 11-year-old Ayesha and 12-year-old Fatima Gulzar went to school today, however, they did not return home. “One of them studies in grade five and the other in grade six at a school in Ichhra area,” the family said.

Police received a formal missing complaint from the parents and said that they would investigate the case from all angles.

DIG Operations also took notice of the incident and directed SP Model Town for immediately taking action against the suspects involved in it and recover the girls. “We will take every possible measure to recover the girls as soon as possible,” he said.
Click to expand...

Can you please make a thread about 2 girls killed for Spanish visas?
Thanks
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,364
0
5,483
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Omg May Allah Help everyone families we all have to be vigilant , lawlessness will rise be on your guard.

HRK said:
which incident ???

& how killing can be helpful in getting spanish visa ???

SO what are the details ??
Click to expand...
This news was 2 days back and their cousins/fiancé killed Pakistani Spanish girls for not getting them spanish visa.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,465
1
50,892
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Tomcats
Karachi teenager Dua Zehra FOUND (Alive & Married) after multiple days
13 14 15 16 17 18
Replies
256
Views
9K
Areesh
Areesh
T
'Justice For Pooja Kumari' – Hindu girl killed for refusing marriage proposal in Sindh
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
84
Views
3K
hussain0216
hussain0216
Zibago
Drop scene in motorway girl rape case following police probe
Replies
6
Views
427
Mentee
Mentee
Imran Khan
Man guns down 7-day-old daughter
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
111
Views
3K
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
GamoAccu
  • Locked
Girl, 13, raped by police when she went to report rape in India
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
2K
Wiler87
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom