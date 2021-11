Teen girl in India names police among 'hundreds' of rapists

In order to earn money, Chinu Kala is looking for a job and during this time she got the job of salesgirl. Under this work, she had to go to the house of the people and sell the goods. By selling goods, Chinu Kala used to earn 60 rupees daily. However, Chinu Kala did not like to sell goods to people’s homes. Because people did not even talk to them properly. But Chinu Kala did her work with all his heart. Because of which she got a promotion only after one year. With the promotion, Chinu Kala started teaching other girls to work. With this work, Chinu Kala also took up another job and she also started working as a waitress. So that she can earn more money.



Started own company



Meanwhile, Chinu Kala got married to Amit Kala. After marrying Amit Kala in 2004, she participated in Mrs. India pageant and she managed to make her place in the last round of Mrs. India pageant. After participating in Mrs. India pageant, Chinu Kala’s life took a new stand and she started her career as a model. In 2014, Chinu started fashion jewelry and opened its first shop in place of 6*6. He named his company





Earn crores of rupees



She earned Rs 56 lakh in the year 2016-17. The next year, his income increased to 3.5 crores. Gradually his business grew further and now his company’s revenue has grown to 7.5 crores. Not only this, more than 25 people also work in his company.



The struggle started at the age of 15 has made Chinu Kala a successful businesswoman today and she is like a role model for millions of women. We also get to learn a lot from the life of Chinu Kala. If we also keep our spirits up in every bad situation, then we too can get everything we want to achieve.

There are multiple issues in this crime.1. I must say that rape in India happens not so much as for sexual gratification but more for the fact that the female is seen outside her home and thus must be punished by shaming her and that means rape and in case of she being with a man the punishment will be more violent like stripping her and parading her through the village or like in the 2012 Delhi case, ramming an iron rod through her private. India unfortunately has quite a misogynist culture going back 3000 years. The lawyer of the accused in the 2012 Delhi student gangrape and torture case, said that the girl was to blame because she was out in the night and that she was with her boyfriend. And this lawyer is part of India's "justice" system.2. These Indian men who rape would never want to see their sisters, daughters and cousins choosing their own man and would do honor killing. That is hypocrisy. That is the great Indian family culture.3. The mention district, Beed, is notorious for illegal abortion of female fetuses. The abortions are because of traditional misogyny and the extremely Capitalist 3000-year-old socio-economic culture of India. There are many doctors who do this vile act by rearing dogs to eat up the aborted fetuses and have the disposal of the fetuses done very conveniently this way. These dogs are among the 40+ million stray dogs in India and these dogs mostly exist because of Hindutvadis especially since 1998. So dog population exploded and cat population is at the point of almost extinction. The choice is clear, choose these stray dogs and have a criminal and disharmonious society or have cats and have a harmonious society.4. How is the 16-year-old girl a child ? Such a notion is idiotic and unnatural and an outcome of a mixture of fake feminists and religious dolts. I can quote examples from various religious elements, literary elements and historical elements where a girl below the idiotic voting age of 18 wasn't considered a child. For example, one later queen in India, Manikarnika aka Rani Lakshmibai aka Jhansi ki Rani , was married at the age of 15 in 1842. And this queen is considered a freedom fighter for her agitation against the British colonials. Does this Child Welfare Committee consider sermonizing with fake morality the ghost of the husband of this queen for marrying a 15-year-old girl ?I myself have received lascivious looks from girls of 16 or 15. Should they feel ashamed of doing that ? Should I ?5. As @Bilal9 bhai indicated, there should be young women's hostels or even free independent houses to house women who have been driven to go away from their parents' or husband's houses because of various reasons that happened because housing is not a human right in India. Instead of Modi spending 400 crores on upgrading a Hindu temple in the Himalayas he should have spent that money on providing free houses, hostels and hospitals. I will leave this post with an account of a businesswoman in Bangalore who had to struggle in her teens because she had to leave house at the age of 15 and then stayed in a hostel and then persevered. She was the lucky one but I will not take away her struggle. Her name is Chinu Kala