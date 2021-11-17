What's new

Teen girl in India names police among 'hundreds' of rapists

DavidsSling

At least seven men have been arrested in western India after a 16-year-old girl claimed she was raped hundreds of times by hundreds of men in the latest horrifying case to highlight the country's rampant sexual violence problem.

In a statement to India's Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on November 11, the girl, who was homeless, said she was raped by 400 people in Beed district of Maharashtra state, according to CWC chairman Abhay Vitthalrao Vanave. She named two policemen in her complaint, Mr Vanave said.

The girl was begging for money at a bus stop when she was allegedly forced into sex work by three men, Mr Vanave said.

A teen girl in India has claimed she was raped hundreds of times. (CNN)


While the number of alleged rapists would be difficult to corroborate, the girl could identify at least 25 alleged perpetrators, he added.
The girl had attempted to file a police complaint against a man she accused of beating her up, but officers did not register it, Mr Vanave said.

When contacted by CNN Monday, Beed police did not comment on the girl's allegations against them.

In a statement Monday, the force said it had registered cases against eight males - including one minor - pertaining to rape and the protection of children from sexual offences law, which has more severe sentences of longer jail time. They have also registered a case under the prohibition of child marriage act.

The alleged assaults took place in Beed district of Maharashtra state. (Google)


The girl told police she was married off at age 13 to a 33-year-old man who sexually abused her, according to the police statement.

She also told police she was sexually assaulted by her father, ultimately prompting her to leave both homes and sleep at the bus stop.

Women's rights activist Yogita Bhayana said this was "the most tragic (rape) case in history".

"This girl was tortured every single day," she said, adding that police had failed to protect her.

"We want strict action against all culprits."

India's rape crisis

According to India's National Crime Records Bureau, more than 28,000 cases of alleged rape against women were reported in 2020 - one roughly every 18 minutes. Experts believe the real number is much higher as many go unreported out of fear.

The number of reported rapes rose in the years following the brutal 2012 gang rape and murder of a student in India's capital, New Delhi, potentially because of greater awareness surrounding the issue since.

Experts say the outrage has helped to lift the shame around discussing rape.

Legal reforms and more severe penalties for rape were introduced in the aftermath, which include fast-tracking courts to hear rape cases more swiftly, and an amended definition of rape to include anal and oral penetration.

However, high-profile rape cases continue to make headlines. In September this year, police arrested 33 men for the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra.

In a separate case that month, a woman died after she was allegedly raped and assaulted with an iron rod in Mumbai.

And in August this year, a nine-year-old girl was gang-raped and murdered in Delhi.

The humans are true parasite of this planet. Not only we are killing the other creatures, we are busy destroying the lives of very own specie. We are terrible creatures.
 
Everyone in India rapes, law enforcement included. Recently an Indian army woman was raped by her colleagues.
When Pajeet rapes it's entire world's fault?
 
If we belong to a group of people intending to change things for the better, then we don't HAVE to be so terrible. Not everywhere is an irrsponsible society like that in Sanghi-land.

These rapes only happened because she did not have a job and financial independence, for which she can blame Modi.

There are literally millions of women like her in Bangladesh who live in NGO-funded young women's hostels and homes.

These women got a better chance at a fulfilling independent life with an education and the chance to have a husband and a family, because society had enough decency to provide a free education and a job at doing some productive work.
 
There is no end to rape in India and the poor suffer the brunt:-

www.cnn.com

Deadly rape of Indian woman has 'shaken the nation once again'

An Indian woman allegedly assaulted and raped in Mumbai on Friday has died of her injuries, in a case activists say bears a striking similarity to the brutal 2012 gang-rape and murder of a student that prompted millions of women to push for tougher sexual assault laws in the country.
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com
 
You see it from Indian lense, i see it from general human lense. US has a rape problem, Pakistan has a rape problem and even Sweden has a rape problem. I would call it exclusively Indian problem only if there are no rapes in any other country.
Bilal bhai, i totally agree with you that this was avoidable if the circumstances were better for the girl but my comment was a general comment towards this menace of rape in human civilization. I do agree with you that government policies can reduce such crimes.
 
There are multiple issues in this crime.

1. I must say that rape in India happens not so much as for sexual gratification but more for the fact that the female is seen outside her home and thus must be punished by shaming her and that means rape and in case of she being with a man the punishment will be more violent like stripping her and parading her through the village or like in the 2012 Delhi case, ramming an iron rod through her private. India unfortunately has quite a misogynist culture going back 3000 years. The lawyer of the accused in the 2012 Delhi student gangrape and torture case, said that the girl was to blame because she was out in the night and that she was with her boyfriend. And this lawyer is part of India's "justice" system. :lol:

2. These Indian men who rape would never want to see their sisters, daughters and cousins choosing their own man and would do honor killing. That is hypocrisy. That is the great Indian family culture. :lol:

3. The mention district, Beed, is notorious for illegal abortion of female fetuses. The abortions are because of traditional misogyny and the extremely Capitalist 3000-year-old socio-economic culture of India. There are many doctors who do this vile act by rearing dogs to eat up the aborted fetuses and have the disposal of the fetuses done very conveniently this way. These dogs are among the 40+ million stray dogs in India and these dogs mostly exist because of Hindutvadis especially since 1998. So dog population exploded and cat population is at the point of almost extinction. The choice is clear, choose these stray dogs and have a criminal and disharmonious society or have cats and have a harmonious society.

4. How is the 16-year-old girl a child ? Such a notion is idiotic and unnatural and an outcome of a mixture of fake feminists and religious dolts. I can quote examples from various religious elements, literary elements and historical elements where a girl below the idiotic voting age of 18 wasn't considered a child. For example, one later queen in India, Manikarnika aka Rani Lakshmibai aka Jhansi ki Rani, was married at the age of 15 in 1842. And this queen is considered a freedom fighter for her agitation against the British colonials. Does this Child Welfare Committee consider sermonizing with fake morality the ghost of the husband of this queen for marrying a 15-year-old girl ? :) I myself have received lascivious looks from girls of 16 or 15. Should they feel ashamed of doing that ? Should I ? :)

5. As @Bilal9 bhai indicated, there should be young women's hostels or even free independent houses to house women who have been driven to go away from their parents' or husband's houses because of various reasons that happened because housing is not a human right in India. Instead of Modi spending 400 crores on upgrading a Hindu temple in the Himalayas he should have spent that money on providing free houses, hostels and hospitals. I will leave this post with an account of a businesswoman in Bangalore who had to struggle in her teens because she had to leave house at the age of 15 and then stayed in a hostel and then persevered. She was the lucky one but I will not take away her struggle. Her name is Chinu Kala :
When Chinu Kala was 15 years old, she had to leave his house due to some reason. According to Chinu Kala, when she decided to leave her house, at that time she had only 300 rupees and two pairs of clothes. According to Chinu Kala, it was very difficult to take the decision to leave his house at the age of 15. But she had the courage and succeeded in her decision. After leaving home, Chinu Kala found an inn to live where she had to pay Rs 20 per day to live. According to Chinu Kala, after leaving home she was very nervous but gradually everything went right.

In order to earn money, Chinu Kala is looking for a job and during this time she got the job of salesgirl. Under this work, she had to go to the house of the people and sell the goods. By selling goods, Chinu Kala used to earn 60 rupees daily. However, Chinu Kala did not like to sell goods to people’s homes. Because people did not even talk to them properly. But Chinu Kala did her work with all his heart. Because of which she got a promotion only after one year. With the promotion, Chinu Kala started teaching other girls to work. With this work, Chinu Kala also took up another job and she also started working as a waitress. So that she can earn more money.

Started own company

Meanwhile, Chinu Kala got married to Amit Kala. After marrying Amit Kala in 2004, she participated in Mrs. India pageant and she managed to make her place in the last round of Mrs. India pageant. After participating in Mrs. India pageant, Chinu Kala’s life took a new stand and she started her career as a model. In 2014, Chinu started fashion jewelry and opened its first shop in place of 6*6. He named his company Rubans – fashion accessories and gradually her business started becoming successful and she has established her business well within just two years.

Earn crores of rupees

She earned Rs 56 lakh in the year 2016-17. The next year, his income increased to 3.5 crores. Gradually his business grew further and now his company’s revenue has grown to 7.5 crores. Not only this, more than 25 people also work in his company.

The struggle started at the age of 15 has made Chinu Kala a successful businesswoman today and she is like a role model for millions of women. We also get to learn a lot from the life of Chinu Kala. If we also keep our spirits up in every bad situation, then we too can get everything we want to achieve.
Click to expand...
 
