What's new

Teen girl in India killed for wearing jeans

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
1,045
-4
864
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
1627430684292.png

Women in India have marched over their right to choose what kind of clothes they wear.


A teenage Indian girl was allegedly beaten to death by family members last week because she had chosen to wear denim jeans.

After Neha Paswan had been killed, some family members allegedly tried to dispose of her body by tossing it over a bridge.

But Neha's body got caught up on railings and police began investigating.

Now police have lodged a case of murder and destruction of evidence against 10 people, including Neha's grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

A family argument had broken out over Neha's clothes at their home in Savreji Kharg village in Deoria district, one of the poorest regions in the Indian state.

Neha suffered serious head injuries during the alleged attack, according to a police statement given by her mother.

"She had kept a day-long religious fast. In the evening, she put on a pair of jeans and a top and performed her rituals. When her grandparents objected to her attire, Neha retorted that jeans were made to be worn and that she would wear it," Shakuntala Devi Paswan said.


The argument spun out of control, Shakuntala Devi claimed, and the alleged attack left Neha unconscious on the floor.

Some family members then called a rickshaw, claiming they wanted to take the teenager to the hospital.

"They wouldn't let me accompany them so I alerted my relatives who went to the district hospital looking for her but couldn't find her," Shakuntala Devi said.

The rickshaw driver had stopped on a bridge and an attempt was made to push Neha's body into the Gandak river below.
But when the body got caught up in the railings, police were called.

The rickshaw driver has since been charged by police.

Shakuntala Devi told BBC Hindi that some family members had grown increasingly agitated as Neha had experimented with wearing non-traditional Indian clothing.

Neha liked to dress in modern clothing, her mother said.

In recent years the issue of violence against women and young girls in India has become a flashpoint for national protests and public debate.

www.9news.com.au

Teen girl in India killed for wearing jeans

A teenage Indian girl was allegedly beaten to death by family members last week because she had chosen to w...
www.9news.com.au www.9news.com.au
 
Rafi

Rafi

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 23, 2010
11,066
11
18,307
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vanguard One said:
View attachment 765679
Women in India have marched over their right to choose what kind of clothes they wear.


A teenage Indian girl was allegedly beaten to death by family members last week because she had chosen to wear denim jeans.

After Neha Paswan had been killed, some family members allegedly tried to dispose of her body by tossing it over a bridge.

But Neha's body got caught up on railings and police began investigating.

Now police have lodged a case of murder and destruction of evidence against 10 people, including Neha's grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

A family argument had broken out over Neha's clothes at their home in Savreji Kharg village in Deoria district, one of the poorest regions in the Indian state.

Neha suffered serious head injuries during the alleged attack, according to a police statement given by her mother.

"She had kept a day-long religious fast. In the evening, she put on a pair of jeans and a top and performed her rituals. When her grandparents objected to her attire, Neha retorted that jeans were made to be worn and that she would wear it," Shakuntala Devi Paswan said.


The argument spun out of control, Shakuntala Devi claimed, and the alleged attack left Neha unconscious on the floor.

Some family members then called a rickshaw, claiming they wanted to take the teenager to the hospital.

"They wouldn't let me accompany them so I alerted my relatives who went to the district hospital looking for her but couldn't find her," Shakuntala Devi said.

The rickshaw driver had stopped on a bridge and an attempt was made to push Neha's body into the Gandak river below.
But when the body got caught up in the railings, police were called.

The rickshaw driver has since been charged by police.

Shakuntala Devi told BBC Hindi that some family members had grown increasingly agitated as Neha had experimented with wearing non-traditional Indian clothing.

Neha liked to dress in modern clothing, her mother said.

In recent years the issue of violence against women and young girls in India has become a flashpoint for national protests and public debate.

www.9news.com.au

Teen girl in India killed for wearing jeans

A teenage Indian girl was allegedly beaten to death by family members last week because she had chosen to w...
www.9news.com.au www.9news.com.au
Click to expand...
Fking degenerates killing for jeans.
 
manlion

manlion

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 22, 2013
7,476
-3
4,181
Vanguard One said:
A family argument had broken out over Neha's clothes at their home in Savreji Kharg village in Deoria district, one of the poorest regions in the Indian state.

Neha suffered serious head injuries from the alleged attack, according to a police statement given by her
Click to expand...
Wonder why Tamilnadu the richest and most progressive state is part of indian union .. made up illiterate, poor, regressive, hindi cowbelt states
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
2K
Globenim
G
mujhaidind
BEWARE THE HATE WAVE
Replies
1
Views
627
Razia Sultana
Razia Sultana
Cheetah786
Rapes prevalent in India, not in Bharat: RSS Chief
2 3
Replies
44
Views
5K
KS
KS
Nahraf
Karachi walay and their characteristics
2 3
Replies
32
Views
19K
ice man
I

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom