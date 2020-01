Teen accused of lighting fire laughs after court appearance

Fadi Zraika smiles while the media questioned him outside court on Tuesday. Picture: John AppleyardJoanne Vella, Parramatta AdvertiserJanuary 7, 2020 6:44pmWestern Sydney teen— one of the two teens accused of lighting a grass fire at a Guildford park while bushfires ravaged NSW — laughed outside court today after appearing on multiple charges.Police allege, both 18, set off fireworks that sparked a grass fire at Bright Park, Guildford, on December 22.Abraham Zreika leaves Parramatta Local Court today. Picture: John AppleyardAbraham Zreika was also charged with having a knife in a public place. Picture: John AppleyardPolice were called to the park about 2.40pm after reports of several loud explosions and saw fireworks exploding and several small grassfires that spread rapidly in sudden winds.The Rural Fire Service doused the fires.Zraika, of Villawood, and Zreika, of Merrylands, were arrested at a fast food restaurant in Merrylands.Zreika was charged with negligent handling of explosives, passenger not disclose driver’s identity, and custody of a knife in a public place.Lawyer Dennis Stewart and Abraham Zreika outside Parramatta Local Court. Picture: John AppleyardZraika was charged with negligently handling explosives to cause damage and for failing to disclose the identity of a driver.They did not enter pleas for the string of offences.Fadi Zraika laughs off questions from reporters. Picture: John AppleyardFadi Zraika got out his phone to film the media. Picture: John AppleyardAt Parramatta Local Court today when Magistrate Tim Keady asked Zraika what his response to the allegations were, he said he preferred to wait for his lawyer, who was on holiday.Bright Park at Guildford. Picture: SuppliedWhen asked outside court the pleas they expected to enter, Zreika’s barrister Dennis Stewart said the courts would deal with the matter before adding: “He’s 18 years of age, leave him alone.’’His co-accused, Zraika, laughed when approached by the media before filming reporters with his mobile phone.The matter will return to Parramatta Local Court on January 21.