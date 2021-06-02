Technology Park to be built in Pakistan’s first STZ/Islamabad

Technology Park to be built in Pakistan’s first STZ The project is expected to create more than 5000 highly skilled jobs and generate over US$ 200 million of revenue

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and Rapidev DMCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.According to the MoU, both the organizations will work together to achieve high-tech industrial growth, create job opportunities, upskill the youth, and attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) through development of a knowledge ecosystem driven by research, innovation and collaboration.Amer Hashmi, Chairman STZA, stated that the Technology Park in the Islamabad STZ will encourage innovative solutions and provide futuristic entrepreneurship opportunities for the youth of Pakistan.The STZA stressed that Special Technology Zones (STZs) have the potential to change the economic outlook of Pakistan by enhancing IT exports and encouraging technology and knowledge transfer from global technology hubs.The MoU with Rapidev DMCC on 3 Pol Technology Park is STZA’s second after the former MoU was signed with iEngineering Corporation.