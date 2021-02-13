Technological Advancements Make The CSC The Right Choice For The Royal Canadian Navy

Like many navies around the world, the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is making use of the most modern technological advancements in the design and planning of its forthcoming 15 Canadian Surface Combatants (CSC) – a single class of multi-role ships that will form the backbone of Canada’s combat sea power.

Naval News comments: About CSC

Delivering decisive combat power at sea;

Supporting the Canadian Armed Forces, and Canada’s Allies ashore;

Conducting counter-piracy, counter-terrorism, interdiction and embargo operations for medium intensity operations; and

Delivering humanitarian aid, search and rescue, law and sovereignty enforcement for regional engagements.

Four integrated management systems, one each for the combat system, platform systems, bridge and navigation systems and a cyber-defence system;

A digital beam forming Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar (the SPY-7 by Lockheed Martin ) and solid state illuminator capability;

The USN Cooperative Engagement Capability system;

A vertically launched missile system supporting long, short and close-in missile defence, long-range precision naval fires support and anti-ship engagements;

A 127mm main gun system and dual 30mm gun mounts;

A complete electronic warfare and countermeasures suite;

A fully integrated underwater warfare system with bow-mounted sonar, towed low frequency active and passive sonar , lightweight torpedoes and decoys;

Fully integrated communications, networking and data link capabilities; and

A CH-148 Cyclone multi-role helicopter, multi-role boats and facilities for embarking remotely piloted systems.

Length: 151.4 metres

Beam: 20.75 metres

Speed: 27 knots

Displacement: 7,800 tonnes

Navigational Draught: ~8m

Range: 7000 nautical miles

Class: 15 ships

Accommodations: ~204