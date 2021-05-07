Technical features of 'KUZGUN' Modular Joint Ammunition Family have been announced.

Technical features of TÜBİTAK-SAGE KUZGUN Modular Joint Ammunition Family have been announced. Turbojet version will be able to hit the target from 250km.
TÜBİTAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE) Director Gürcan Okumuş explained the technical features of the KUZGUN Modular Ammunition Family at the 4th Traditional Lagari Aviation and Defense Days.
KUZGUN Ammunition, which can be fired from F-16, MMU, HÜRJET, HÜRKUŞ and various UCAV platforms, weighs less than 100 kilograms. KUZGUN Ammunition will have various warhead options such as blast-fragmentation, piercing, thermobaric and general purpose warheads; Seeker has navigation options such as Laser Seeker, Imager Infrared Seeker (IIR), Radar Seeker, HOJ, mmW Radar, Data Link, INS and GPS.
TÜBİTAK SAGE Institute Director Gürcan Okumuş emphasized the use of KUZGUN from aircraft during his presentation.In the question-answer part, "KUZGUN will have different variants and can be launched from any platform. It can be adapted to the needs of the force." he said.
In the image shared by Gürcan Okumuş, it is stated that the turbojet engine KUZGUN has a range of 135 NM, that is 250 km. KUZGUN-TjM, which is the turbojet configuration of KUZGUN ammunition, has a range of approximately 250 kilometers; while KUZGUN-SS has a range of about 110 kilometers.
source - https://www.savunmatr.com/savunma-s...versiyonu-250-kilometreyi-vuracak-h11446.html
TÜBİTAK Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE) Director Gürcan Okumuş explained the technical features of the KUZGUN Modular Ammunition Family at the 4th Traditional Lagari Aviation and Defense Days.
KUZGUN Ammunition, which can be fired from F-16, MMU, HÜRJET, HÜRKUŞ and various UCAV platforms, weighs less than 100 kilograms. KUZGUN Ammunition will have various warhead options such as blast-fragmentation, piercing, thermobaric and general purpose warheads; Seeker has navigation options such as Laser Seeker, Imager Infrared Seeker (IIR), Radar Seeker, HOJ, mmW Radar, Data Link, INS and GPS.
TÜBİTAK SAGE Institute Director Gürcan Okumuş emphasized the use of KUZGUN from aircraft during his presentation.In the question-answer part, "KUZGUN will have different variants and can be launched from any platform. It can be adapted to the needs of the force." he said.
In the image shared by Gürcan Okumuş, it is stated that the turbojet engine KUZGUN has a range of 135 NM, that is 250 km. KUZGUN-TjM, which is the turbojet configuration of KUZGUN ammunition, has a range of approximately 250 kilometers; while KUZGUN-SS has a range of about 110 kilometers.
source - https://www.savunmatr.com/savunma-s...versiyonu-250-kilometreyi-vuracak-h11446.html