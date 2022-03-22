Techies - People working in Information Technology Sector

What's new

The Lost Brother

Feb 27, 2022
Hello All,

I am creating this thread to know about the people living in different part of the world and who is working in IT Sector. How did you start your career ? How did you transformed your career ? How much experience do you have ? What are you learning recently to stay competitive ?

I am having experience of 19 years in IT. Had started my career as a desktop engineer. After working for four years I did CCNA and MCSE. Moved as a Wintel Administrator, worked in directory services for 5-6 years and then moved to Citrix technology. Have changed five companies in 19 years and now working on Citrix and Azure cloud. Aim is to learn devops in a year or so and work for one of the IT giant in couple of years. What about you ?
 
K_Bin_W

Jul 1, 2021
20 years in IT, CCIE, and masters in Computer Science.... One piece of advice, Do not work for someone, start your own or at least go into contracting. I made more in contracting in 5 years than I could have in 15.
 
fitpOsitive

May 27, 2015
I started my career in electronics and later on moved towards embedded systems and ic design.
Actually I am also of the view that business is better than job, but it seems like I am gathering courage to start my own business or may be its the lack of ideas that I am facing.
 
The Lost Brother

Feb 27, 2022
20 years in IT, CCIE, and masters in Computer Science.... One piece of advice, Do not work for someone, start your own or at least go into contracting. I made more in contracting in 5 years than I could have in 15.
You must be living in Western Country where working in Contract gives you handsome salary or they pay good to free lancers but in India we don't get much. You are right that you should do it for yourself rather than doing it for others. If you don't mind sharing what is your expertise and what new are you learning ?

I started my career in electronics and later on moved towards embedded systems and ic design.
Actually I am also of the view that business is better than job, but it seems like I am gathering courage to start my own business or may be its the lack of ideas that I am facing.
I also switched from Electronics and Communication to Computers. There were no as such opportunities in E&C back then and IT was on a boom.
 

