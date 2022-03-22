Techies - People working in Information Technology Sector

Hello All,



I am creating this thread to know about the people living in different part of the world and who is working in IT Sector. How did you start your career ? How did you transformed your career ? How much experience do you have ? What are you learning recently to stay competitive ?



I am having experience of 19 years in IT. Had started my career as a desktop engineer. After working for four years I did CCNA and MCSE. Moved as a Wintel Administrator, worked in directory services for 5-6 years and then moved to Citrix technology. Have changed five companies in 19 years and now working on Citrix and Azure cloud. Aim is to learn devops in a year or so and work for one of the IT giant in couple of years. What about you ?