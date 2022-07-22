What's new

Tech YouTubers are stepping up a war against Indian scam call centers

PakistaniandProud

PakistaniandProud

FULL MEMBER
Apr 30, 2012
758
0
739
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
www.pcgamer.com

Tech YouTubers are stepping up a war against Indian scam call centers

Fighting phone crooks with cockroaches, stink bombs, and hacking.
www.pcgamer.com www.pcgamer.com





Former NASA engineer Mark Rober builds some awesome stuff on his YouTube channel, like devious squirrel mazes, but his most popular video series is the annual glitter bomb, a beautifully over-engineered fake package that douses porch pirates with a shower of glitter and fart spray. In an unexpected twist, last year's glitter bomb video also helped police catch and arrest someone involved in a phone scam scheme, and Rober's spent the subsequent year digging into just how these phone scam operations work. In a new video he shows off the extensive results of that effort, including hiring double agents to infiltrate several phone centers in India and hacking their security camera footage.

And of course he got off a stink bomb, too.

For Rober, this crusade started when he teamed up with another YouTuber, Jim Browning, to try to send a glitter bomb to a scammer operation. Browning's whole channel, which has 3.7 million followers, is devoted to identifying the call centers behind tech support scams and refund scams. These scams typically target the elderly and less computer-savvy folks and usually rely on the scammers gaining remote access to your computer and then tricking them into giving up personal information like their bank account login. "Refund" scams make people believe they've been overcompensated with some bogus refund and trick them into sending cash in the mail to the scammers.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Melbourne woman scammed out of $38k by police impersonator by Indian scammer
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
SMC
S
F-22Raptor
“Everything is gone”: Russian business hit hard by tech sanctions
Replies
1
Views
266
Viet
Viet
D
Police issue appeal after Melbourne woman loses over $8000 in tax scam - Indian caught on CCTV.
Replies
0
Views
227
DavidsSling
D
RayKalm
We need to talk about Indians and their "fakeness" in regards to Turkey, Islam, Japan and the West
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
169
Views
9K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
R
US Tech Firm Gives Remote Employees in Pakistan 150% Raise
Replies
0
Views
264
RiazHaq
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom