China used the SOE balance sheet to build some of the world’s best infrastructure, raising the ratio of net debt to EBITDA from about zero to over 6 times in 2014. It is gradually declining and forecast to fall back to a manageable 4X EBITDA by 2020.=================================The chart shows who owes China’s corporate debt. The 30 companies shown in the chart together account for 62% of the nonfinancial company debt of the Shenzhen300 stock index. The bars show the cumulative share. Shanghai Pudong Development, the main Shanghai port operator, has 18% of the total debt. Add China State Construction Engineering, and together they owe 21% of the total, and so forth. Of the 30 top debtors only two are not infrastructure companies (SAIC Motor and BOE Technology).The revenues created by infrastructure don’t necessarily flow to the providers of infrastructure. That’s a matter of internal pricing. The profitability of the infrastructure companies may or may not reflect their economic contribution. That depends on transfer pricing among government entities—the state-owned banks who lend to the state-owned companies.==========================Investors should stay focused on fundamentals. The China debt bomb story was always bogus, based on a basic misunderstanding of China’s financial system. China and the US have the same debt-to-GDP ratio (but China has twice the growth). American debt is concentrated in the federal government, whose debt is about 110% of GDP not counting unfunded liabilities. China’s government debt is tiny, but its corporate debt is big. That’s just an accounting convention, though: Chinese government banks lend to Chinese state-owned companies to build infrastructure. China has the same level of debt as the US relative to GDP, but it got something for the money.