What's new

Tech war: Dutch chip manufacturing tool maker ASML still aims to expand China workforce, despite tighter US export restrictions

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,864
-4
16,428
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand

Tech war: Dutch chip manufacturing tool maker ASML still aims to expand China workforce, despite tighter US export restrictions​

  • ASML’s total employee headcount on the mainland reached more than 1,500 at the end of August, up from less than 500 in 2017
  • The Dutch firm is expected to hire more than 200 new employees this year

  • Mainland China’s share of ASML Holding’s total sales of lithographic systems by value dropped to 10 per cent in the second quarter this year, down from 34 per cent in the first quarter. Photo: Shutterstock

    Mainland China’s share of ASML Holding’s total sales of lithographic systems by value dropped to 10 per cent in the second quarter this year, down from 34 per cent in the first quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
    ASML Holding, which has a global monopoly in the supply of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems used to make advanced semiconductors, is on a trajectory to further expand its workforce in China, where its employee headcount has tripled over the past five years, according to the Dutch firm’s top executive on the mainland.
    Shen Bo, ASML senior vice-president and country manager for China, confirmed on Tuesday that the company has grown the number of its local personnel to more than 1,500 as of the end of August, up from less than 500 in 2017, on the back of rapid business growth on the mainland, a development that was first reported last week by Chinese media Jiemian News.
    ASML, which established its China operations in 2000, currently owns 12 office buildings in the country, where it is expected this year to hire more than 200 new employees, or 14 per cent of its local workforce, according to a Bloomberg report in June, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.
    www.scmp.com

    Semiconductor manufacturing systems maker ASML still fixed on China growth

    The Dutch firm continues to acknowledge mainland China’s important position in the global semiconductor industry, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.
    www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

    wheel_on_E5E5E5.gif


 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Leading Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML Surpasses 1,500 Employees in China
Replies
5
Views
195
qwerrty
Q
F-22Raptor
US Wants Dutch Supplier ASML to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to China
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Mista
Mista
onebyone
How China could leapfrog US chip-making bans
Replies
1
Views
353
Song Hong
Song Hong
B
China seems to have figured out how to make 7nm chips despite US sanctions
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
101
Views
5K
Solidify
S
onebyone
China’s top chip maker SMIC beats earnings estimates despite threat of more US sanctions
Replies
3
Views
480
qwerrty
Q

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom