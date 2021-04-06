Tech Bigwigs Including Google Soon In Pakistan?

خره مينه لګته وي
Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq has confirmed that social media companies are ready to open offices in Pakistan and negotiations are underway between the companies and PTA.
While giving an interview to a private news channel, the IT Minister said that social media companies have objections on a few points but their concerns will be allayed.
Federal Minister Aminul Haq said that the Ministry of IT has prepared a preliminary draft on cyber security which will include all stakeholders including our ruling circles.
He said an environment would be created to prevent hacking systems.
The IT Minister said that policy on digital currency would also be formulated in consultation. We want foreign companies to come and do business in Pakistan.
It should be noted that in a conversation with an international media outlet, Facebook had denied the news of opening its offices in Pakistan on March 28.
The spokesperson said that they continue to invest in Pakistan through dedicated teams, services to the Pakistani market, (which enhances the capacity of local people), but Facebook has no plans to open an office in Pakistan at the moment.
Earlier, Federal Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunications Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said that the concerns of Facebook, Twitter, Google and other major companies in the country are being addressed so that they can set up their offices in Pakistan soon.
The Federal Secretary said that all the concerned agencies including the Government of Pakistan and PTA are in constant touch with Facebook, Google, Twitter and other agencies. “There are some ambiguities and misunderstandings that make companies think they have problems opening offices.”
Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui believes that opening offices in Pakistan is in the interest of these companies.
Source : Bol News
