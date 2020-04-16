What's new

Teas... please post what you drink

Teams & friends.

What Tea is your favourite and what brands do you recommend?

Here we have in general 2 classes of teas:
1. Black tea which is a blend from local and Sri-Lanka
2. Rooiboos (red bush tea)

In #1, we have mostly Joko, 5 Roses as being our favourites here. Loose tea is most common. Bags not so much as it is considered not to part good flavours. We do get in border towns tea from Zimbabwe which I happen now to like a lot - Tanganda tea - very earthy flavour.
 
SirHatesALot said:
Tea causes Cancer
then dont drink. leave us to enjoy.

jamahir said:
I have a simple taste.

At home generally Taj Mahal and Wagh Bakri.

Outside, generally Earl Grey or Sulaimani. Though just for a change I have had KAshmiri Kahwa and some Japanese tea whose name I forgot.



Incorrect.
i did see the Taj Mahal and WB brand in Gaborone; did not try it out.
 
Kashmiri Green Tea "Kashmiri Sab Chai"
 
