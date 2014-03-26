Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Americas' started by VCheng, Mar 26, 2014.
All that is great about USA will be in this thread.
NBA
NBA.com
Even better:
SI.com - Photo Gallery - NBA Cheerleaders
Secular Country
You truly are an animal sir.
I am sorry, perhaps some prefer the NFL?
100 Hottest NFL Cheerleaders | Bleacher Report
I had no doubt, you would create this topic.
Lots of things to see and do:
10 Beautiful Places That Must Be Traveled In USA | MindJunker - Viral Stuff For Entertainment
A great site for information on US National Parks:
National Parks -- National Geographic
US is undoubtedly a great country. It is multi-cultural to the core and we can agree that it is the most powerful country that ever existed on earth in the history of humans. In foreseeable future I see China as the only country that will manage to challenge USA.
Best thing in the US of A? ABCD's = American Born Confused Desi's.
Nah. Not you VC. You're an FoB.
Why you would consider ABCDs best.
I don't. Sarcasm my friend!
They always keep saying..... IN AMREEKA IT'S LIKE THAT.... IT'S LIKE THIS...... I've heard that so many times that I want to shove something in their traps.
Becareful @VCheng is a big fan of Amreeeeeeeka