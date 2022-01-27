Team USA unveil 222-strong roster for Beijing 2022, including their largest female contingent ever

The United States are sending 222 athletes for Beijing 2022 next month, including 107 women – their largest female contingent ever for a Winter Games.The Team said their 2022 roster was “the most experienced US Winter Olympic team ever” with 99 returning Olympians, including Shaun White in half-pipe snowboarding and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboardcross, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling.Eight members of Team USA will compete at their fourth Winter Olympic Games – Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries (previously of Team Canada) in bobsled, Ashley Caldwell in aerials freestyle skiing, Evan Bates in ice dance figure skating, Hilary Knight in ice hockey, Chris Mazdzer in luge, and Faye Gulini and Nick Baumgartner in snowboardcross.Chloe Kim, defending Olympic champion in the women’s snowboard half-pipe, is on the list as is Pyeongchang 2018 gold medallist in curling John Shuster, and men’s golden hopeful in figure skating, Nathan Chen.“The Olympic Games showcases the best of humanity and sport competition, and Beijing 2022 will be no different,” Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said.“The 222 incredible athletes who make up Team USA are not only ready to compete, but they are ready to make this country proud.”Some 39 athletes heading to Beijing have already earned Olympic medals, including 24 athletes who have previously won gold. White tops the list with three gold medals in half-pipe snowboarding, while Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skiing), Humphries, Jamie Anderson (slopestyle and big air snowboarding) and David Wise (half-pipe freestyle skiing) each have two golds.“Every time you have an opportunity to wear the red, white and blue, it’s a huge honour and an absolute privilege,” defending Olympic champion ice hockey player Hilary Knight said.“I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do it four times for the Olympics now, but it’s the feeling, and elation, of being able to pull the jersey over your shoulders and represent something bigger than yourself. It always feels like the first time whenever you put the jersey on.”Having secured their spots, the 222 members of Team USA will next focus on travelling to China and clearing the country’s Covid-19 protocols, which include multiple tests before departure and another immediately upon arrival.