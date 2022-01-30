Team Taiwan to skip Olympic ceremonies amid name row​

BEIJING WINTER OLYMPICS
Taiwanese athletes, under the name "Chinese Taipei," participate in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. © Reuters
TAIPEI/BEIJING -- Taiwan's Olympic contingent of 15 athletes will not participate in the opening or closing ceremonies of the Games kicking off in Beijing next week, Taiwanese authorities said Friday, amid concern that Beijing will use the events to assert its jurisdiction over the island.
The announcement, which comes after Taiwan said this week that it would not send officials to the event, cited flight delays and the need for precautions against COVID-19.
Worries about Beijing's handling of Taiwan's status were stoked Wednesday when a representative of China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a news conference that "the team from Taipei, China, is already registered to participate."
Taiwan, which is not formally recognized as an independent state by most countries, cannot participate in the Olympics under that name. It instead competes as "Chinese Taipei," or Zhonghua Taibei, where Zhonghua refers to China in a broad cultural or ethnic sense.
China and Taiwan settled on the use of this name in the Olympics in a 1989 agreement, and China used it during the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing.
The Chinese official who spoke this week instead called Taiwan Zhongguo Taibei, or "Taipei, China," implying that Taiwan is a part of the Chinese state.
A representative of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council objected strongly to this on Thursday. "China intentionally called the Taiwanese team by the incorrect name of 'Taipei, China,' which will only further heighten the resentment of the Taiwanese people," the official told reporters.
"We need to prepare for unforeseen circumstances," the representative said.
A Taiwanese media source involved in Olympics coverage had predicted that "the athletes could ultimately have no choice but to sit out [the ceremonies] given the gulf between them and the Chinese side."
A similar situation arose around the 2008 Games when China's official Xinhua News Agency and China Central Television used "Taipei, China," in reference to the Taiwanese team, angering Taiwan.
The fight over Taiwan's identity comes amid simmering tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Taipei said Sunday that China sent 39 military aircraft into its air defense identification zone in the largest incursion since October.
