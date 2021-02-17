Team Invictus from Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute wins 2nd place in the 2021 AIAA (Design, Build and Fly) competition beating MIT & Stanford

Congrats to Team Invictus, a group of Pakistani students from Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute for winning 2nd place in the 2021 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (Design, Build and Fly) competition, beating MIT & Stanford!
Photo credit: Team Invictus
Background
February 16, 2021 – Reston, Va. – The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is pleased to announce the 2021 International Student Conference winners.
AIAA, in partnership with Lockheed Martin Corporation, sponsors the International Student Conference at AIAA SciTech Forum each year for student members at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. During the 2021 AIAA SciTech Forum in January, 19 technical paper first-place finalists from all seven 2020 AIAA Regional Student Conferences presented their research papers related to aeronautics and astronautics. A volunteer panel of AIAA members reviewed their technical content and clarity of communication.
“AIAA congratulates this year’s International Student Conference winners and the finalists,” said Dan Dumbacher, AIAA Executive Director. “Future leaders of aerospace can be found at the AIAA SciTech Forum, including the International Student Paper Competition. Students bring their A-game, connect with industry leaders, and learn the latest on all the current topics of the aerospace industry. We look forward to seeing these students take on greater roles in the industry and leading society to new places.”
Since 2018, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s generous donation to the AIAA Foundation has supported the International Student Conference and sponsored student attendees who presented their papers.
The International Student Conference is an invitation-only student conference contained within the annual AIAA SciTech Forum, where first-place winners from each of the previous year’s AIAA Regional Student Conferences present their winning papers in front of a panel of professional member judges in the undergraduate, masters, and team categories. At the conclusion of the conference, the AIAA Foundation awards three $1,000 cash prizes to each category’s first-place winners and all participants’ papers are published as part of the AIAA SciTech Forum proceedings.
Photo credit: Team Invictus
