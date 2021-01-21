Team GB come fourth!

Well fellow Brits what an amazing games! Our country came fourth, after Japan who took a massive haul in Judo.
Here is our position;
Here are our winners from a range of sports which is great. The best part is that Germany and France put together can't be our gold medal toll hahahah.
Gold.
Gold
Adam Peaty - men's 100m breaststroke
Adam Peaty became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title when he retained his 100m breaststroke crown. He remarkably accounts for the 16 quickest times over the distance in history.
Olympic champion Adam Peaty admits the delay to the Games was difficult to take, but his perseverance has paid off
Tom Daley & Matty Lee - men's synchronised 10m platform
In one of the great GB stories of Tokyo 2020, Tom Daley and Matty Lee clinched gold in the synchronised 10m platform with a score of 471.81. While Lee was making his Olympic debut alongside his childhood idol, Daley continued a magical story 13 years on from his first Games.
Matty Lee says his diving partner Tom Daley is one of his 'best friends' after the pair won gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform event at Tokyo 2020
Six months on from contracting coronavirus for a second time, Tom Dean prompted wild celebrations at a family watch party back in Maidenhead at roughly 3am as he edged out close friend Duncan Scott to secure gold in the men's 200m freestyle.
Watch what happened when Tom Dean's family and friends gathered in his mum's garden to cheer him on to victory in the 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics!
Tom Pidcock - men's cross-country mountain biking
Not long since fracturing his collarbone after being hit by a car, Yorkshireman Tom Pidcock became the youngest mountain bike champion in Olympic history as he claimed gold on day three.
After winning Team GB's third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the men's cross-country mountain biking, 21-year-old cyclist Tom Pidcock admitted his achievement was taking time to hit home
Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy - Men's 4x200m freestyle relay
Britain stormed to success in the pool and fell just 0.03secs short of a world record with Dean claiming a second gold of the Games - the first British male swimmer to do so since 1908.
Tom Dean, James Guy, Matthew Richards, Duncan Scott pose after winning the 4x200m freestyle relay final at the 2020 Olympics
Beth Shriever - women's BMX
Moments after watching GB team-mate Kye Whyte clinch silver in the men's event, Beth Shriever went one better by leading from the first bend and holding off reigning champion Mariana Pajon to win gold.
Bethany Shriever hopes her BMX Olympic gold medal will help to inspire the next generation to take up the sport
Charlotte Worthington - women's BMX park freestyle
A score of 97.5 saw Charlotte Worthington beat out three-time world champion Hannah Roberts to seal the gold in the first ever Olympic women's BMX freestyle competition, landing a 360 backflip to confirm her place on top of the podium.
Charlotte Worthington flips in mid-air during the BMX freestyle competition
Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin - mixed 4x100m medley relay
Another swimming event, another gold for Team GB. Their eighth of the Games came courtesy of Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin with a new world record time of three minutes, 37.58 seconds to win the mixed 4x100m medley relay.
James Guy, Adam Peaty, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson pose with their gold medals
Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee - mixed triathlon relay
At long last Jonny Brownlee ticked off his first Olympic gold as he teamed up with Jess Learnmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee to win the first ever mixed triathlon relay.
Jonny Brownlee earned a gold medal at his last Olympic Games
Max Whitlock - pommel horse
In defending his Rio 2016 crown in the pommel horse, Max Whitlock collected his sixth medal over three Games to cement his name among Great Britain's most decorated Olympians.
He joins an exclusive club alongside Sir Bradley Wiggins, Sir Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny, Sir Steve Redgrave and Charlotte Dujardin as the sixth Brit to win at least six Olympic medals.
Max Whitlock retained his Olympic gold medal on the pommel horse
Giles Scott - sailing, men's Finn
Giles Scott fended off Hungary's Zsombor Berecz in the men's Finn to retain the gold he won in Brazil five years ago.
Britain's Giles Scott celebrates after placing first in the men's Finn medal race
Dylan Fletcher, Stuart Bithell - sailing, men's 49er class
World No.1-ranked pair Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell earned Great Britain's first sailing medal in Tokyo by coming from down in second to beat out New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke.
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell celebrate their win
Oliver Townend, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen - eventing team
Great Britain delivered their first victory in the team eventing tournament since 1972 when Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen producing phenomenal rides to win Great Britain's 11th gold.
Great Britain's Laura Collett
Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre - women's sailing 470 class
It was a consecutive 470 class gold medal for Hannah Mills, who had won the same title in Rio and became the most decorated British female sailor of all time at Enoshima Harbour.
Mills, and Olympic debutant Eilidh McIntyre, helped complete Britain's haul of three golds, one silver and one bronze across regatta events which saw GB top the sailing standings at Tokyo 2020.
Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre of Great Britain jump into the water after winning the women's 470 gold medal at Enoshima Harbour
Ben Maher - individual showjumping
Ben Maher added a fifth equestrian medal for Team GB with a gold in the individual showjumping with the help of his brilliant horse Explosion W. The 28-year-old won by 17 hundredths of a second and delivered a memorable jump-off round.
Ben Maher secured his second gold Olympic medal following his win in the team showjumping at London 2012
Matt Walls - men's omnium cycling
Gold in the men's omnium cycling went to 23-year-old Matt Walls after he won the four-discipline men's omnium event to win by a margin of 24 points ahead of New Zealand's Campbell Stewart.
Matt Walls would not be denied gold on day 13
Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald - women's madison
Laura Kenny won her fifth gold medal while Katie Archibald became a two-time Olympic champion as the British pair delivered a masterclass by winning 10 out of 12 sprints to cruise to gold in the first ever women's madison.
