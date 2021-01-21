Team GB come fourth!

Bronze

There was no gold for Pat McCormack as he was beaten by the experienced Roniel Iglesias in the men's welterweight final, but his silver did ensure that Great Britain would leave Tokyo with at least six boxing medals, marking their biggest haul since 1920.Roniel Iglesias is named winner against Pat McCormackAn impressive performance from the Netherlands to set a new Olympic record left the Great British trio of Jason Kenny, Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens to take the silver in the men's team sprint.Jason Kenny added another medal to his growing collectionAnd while it wasn't gold, another medal did draw Kenny level with Sir Bradley Wiggins on eight as Great Britain's most decorated Olympian.There was also a silver medal for the women's team pursuit quartet of Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Jessie Knight and Neah Evan after they came off second best to a superb Germany outfit, which set a new world record in the final.Great Britain's Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker with their silver medals for the women's team pursuitSilver in the mixed Nacra 17 class went to John Grimson and Anna Burnet as they followed Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti.John Gimson and Anna Burnet won silver in the mixed Nacra 17.Great Britain's first women's Olympic weightlifting medal came via Emily Campell, whose lifts of 156kg and 161kg in the +87kg category earned her second place behind China's Li Wenwen.Play Video - Campbell: I'm here to inspireTeam GB's silver medal-winning weightlifter, Emily Campbell says she hopes she has inspired young girls and boys to try the sportTom McEwen followed up the team gold won by Britain earlier in the day on Monday to take home silver in the individual eventing. Teammate Oliver Townend meanwhile finished in fifth, while Laura Collett was down in ninth.Tom McEwen with silver medal won in the individual three-day event at Tokyo 2020Ben Whittaker continued the boxing success for Team GB at the Kokugikan Arena with a silver in the men's light-heavyweight final after coming up just short against Cuba's Arlen Lopez.Ben Whittaker lost to Cuba's Arlen Lopez in the men's light-heavyweight gold medal matchFive years on from finishing seventh in Rio, Laura Muir battled her way to a deserved podium finish as she overtook Sifan Hassan on the final lap of the women's 1500m final to take silver with a new British record behind runaway gold medallist Faith Kipyegon of Kenya.Laura MuirThe quartet of CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake bolstered what had been looking like a modest GB track and field medal haul earlier in the week by sprinting to silver in the men's 4x100m relay. For a moment gold had looked in touching distance for Mitchell-Blake, only for Italy's Filippo Tortu to snatch the victory at the line with an outstanding anchor leg.(Left to right) Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Eichard Kilty, CJ Ujah and Zharnel Hughes celebrate their silver medalThe British duo's success in the madison followed Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny winning gold in the women's madison event. It gives Walls his second medal of the Games after his omnium gold, and a first medal for his housemate Hayter, part of the team pursuit squad that finished seventhThanks to all our fantastic young men and women, some as young as 13 who took gold (BMX) legendary!They all did us proud.Olympic debutante Chelsie Giles kicked things off with Great Britain's first medal as she sealed bronze in the women's -52kg judo event.Great Britain's Chelsie Giles receives her bronze medal (AP)There was heartbreak for Bianca Walkden as she missed out on a place in the final of the +67kg women's taekwondo in the last second of her semi against South Korea's Dabin Lee, who landed a decisive three-point head-kick to progress to the gold medal matchup. Walkden re-composed herself to return later in the day and fend off Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk for her second successive Olympic bronze.Great Britain's Bianca Walkden celebrates after defeating Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk to claim a bronze medalAs the focus was on the Russian Olympic Committee's battle for gold with a Simone Biles-less USA, the British quartet of Alice Kinsella, Amelia Morgan and 16-year-old twins Jennifer and Gadirova dislodged Italy in third place to win a famous bronze medal, Great Britain's first in the women's team event since 1928.Charlotte Dujardin equalled Dame Katherine Grainger in becoming Britain's most decorated female Olympian of all time as she collected medal number five by winning bronze in the dressage alongside Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry.After success in the team event, Dujardin and her horse Gio teamed up to break up Germany's hopes of sweeping the podium - they took bronze and with it gave Dujardin a sixth Olympian medal to become Britain's most decorated female Olympian of all time.Play Video - 'Dujardin gave a masterful performance'Ben Ransom says Charlotte Dujardin had to strike up a partnership with a new horse to win her sixth Olympic medal and become Britain's most-decorated female OlympianWorld champion Matthew Coward-Holley was forced to settle for bronze after finishing on 33/40 as he lost out to the Czech pair of Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky.Great Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley on his way to the bronze medal in the trap shooting men's final at the Tokyo OlympicsBryony Page followed up her silver medal at Rio 2016 by winning bronze in the women's trampoline, producing a score of 55.735 to guarantee a medal before dropping into third following the final performances of Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling.Page was among those to benefit from the delay of the Games having endured a gruelling recovery from surgery on a long-term ankle issue.Bryony Page won a bronze medal for Team GB, her second successive Olympic medal