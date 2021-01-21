What's new

Team GB come fourth!

waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,836
69
46,754
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Well fellow Brits what an amazing games! Our country came fourth, after Japan who took a massive haul in Judo.

Here is our position;


Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 11.07.50.png



Here are our winners from a range of sports which is great. The best part is that Germany and France put together can't be our gold medal toll hahahah.


Gold.

Gold

Adam Peaty - men's 100m breaststroke


Adam Peaty became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title when he retained his 100m breaststroke crown. He remarkably accounts for the 16 quickest times over the distance in history.

Sky Sports



Olympic champion Adam Peaty admits the delay to the Games was difficult to take, but his perseverance has paid off
Tom Daley & Matty Lee - men's synchronised 10m platform

In one of the great GB stories of Tokyo 2020, Tom Daley and Matty Lee clinched gold in the synchronised 10m platform with a score of 471.81. While Lee was making his Olympic debut alongside his childhood idol, Daley continued a magical story 13 years on from his first Games.

Sky Sports





Matty Lee says his diving partner Tom Daley is one of his 'best friends' after the pair won gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform event at Tokyo 2020


Six months on from contracting coronavirus for a second time, Tom Dean prompted wild celebrations at a family watch party back in Maidenhead at roughly 3am as he edged out close friend Duncan Scott to secure gold in the men's 200m freestyle.

1628417579292.png


Sky Sports



Watch what happened when Tom Dean's family and friends gathered in his mum's garden to cheer him on to victory in the 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics!
Tom Pidcock - men's cross-country mountain biking

Not long since fracturing his collarbone after being hit by a car, Yorkshireman Tom Pidcock became the youngest mountain bike champion in Olympic history as he claimed gold on day three.

1628418089707.png



After winning Team GB's third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the men's cross-country mountain biking, 21-year-old cyclist Tom Pidcock admitted his achievement was taking time to hit home
Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy - Men's 4x200m freestyle relay

Britain stormed to success in the pool and fell just 0.03secs short of a world record with Dean claiming a second gold of the Games - the first British male swimmer to do so since 1908.

Tom Dean, James Guy, Matthew Richards, Duncan Scott pose after winning the 4x200m freestyle relay final at the 2020 Olympics

Tom Dean, James Guy, Matthew Richards, Duncan Scott pose after winning the 4x200m freestyle relay final at the 2020 Olympics
Beth Shriever - women's BMX

Moments after watching GB team-mate Kye Whyte clinch silver in the men's event, Beth Shriever went one better by leading from the first bend and holding off reigning champion Mariana Pajon to win gold.

Sky Sports



Bethany Shriever hopes her BMX Olympic gold medal will help to inspire the next generation to take up the sport
Charlotte Worthington - women's BMX park freestyle

A score of 97.5 saw Charlotte Worthington beat out three-time world champion Hannah Roberts to seal the gold in the first ever Olympic women's BMX freestyle competition, landing a 360 backflip to confirm her place on top of the podium.

Charlotte Worthington flips in mid-air during the BMX freestyle competition

Charlotte Worthington flips in mid-air during the BMX freestyle competition
Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin - mixed 4x100m medley relay

Another swimming event, another gold for Team GB. Their eighth of the Games came courtesy of Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin with a new world record time of three minutes, 37.58 seconds to win the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

James Guy, Adam Peaty, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson pose with their gold medals

James Guy, Adam Peaty, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson pose with their gold medals
Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee - mixed triathlon relay

At long last Jonny Brownlee ticked off his first Olympic gold as he teamed up with Jess Learnmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee to win the first ever mixed triathlon relay.

Jonny Brownlee earned a gold medal at his last Olympic Games

Jonny Brownlee earned a gold medal at his last Olympic Games





Max Whitlock - pommel horse

In defending his Rio 2016 crown in the pommel horse, Max Whitlock collected his sixth medal over three Games to cement his name among Great Britain's most decorated Olympians.

He joins an exclusive club alongside Sir Bradley Wiggins, Sir Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny, Sir Steve Redgrave and Charlotte Dujardin as the sixth Brit to win at least six Olympic medals.

1628417690614.png


Max Whitlock retained his Olympic gold medal on the pommel horse

Max Whitlock retained his Olympic gold medal on the pommel horse
Giles Scott - sailing, men's Finn

Giles Scott fended off Hungary's Zsombor Berecz in the men's Finn to retain the gold he won in Brazil five years ago.


Britain's Giles Scott celebrates after placing first in the men's Finn medal race

Britain's Giles Scott celebrates after placing first in the men's Finn medal race
Dylan Fletcher, Stuart Bithell - sailing, men's 49er class

World No.1-ranked pair Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell earned Great Britain's first sailing medal in Tokyo by coming from down in second to beat out New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell celebrate their win

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell celebrate their win
Oliver Townend, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen - eventing team

Great Britain delivered their first victory in the team eventing tournament since 1972 when Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen producing phenomenal rides to win Great Britain's 11th gold.

Great Britain's Laura Collett

Great Britain's Laura Collett
Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre - women's sailing 470 class

It was a consecutive 470 class gold medal for Hannah Mills, who had won the same title in Rio and became the most decorated British female sailor of all time at Enoshima Harbour.

Mills, and Olympic debutant Eilidh McIntyre, helped complete Britain's haul of three golds, one silver and one bronze across regatta events which saw GB top the sailing standings at Tokyo 2020.

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre of Great Britain jump into the water after winning the women's 470 gold medal at Enoshima Harbour

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre of Great Britain jump into the water after winning the women's 470 gold medal at Enoshima Harbour
Ben Maher - individual showjumping

Ben Maher added a fifth equestrian medal for Team GB with a gold in the individual showjumping with the help of his brilliant horse Explosion W. The 28-year-old won by 17 hundredths of a second and delivered a memorable jump-off round.

Ben Maher secured his second gold Olympic medal following his win in the team showjumping at London 2012

Ben Maher secured his second gold Olympic medal following his win in the team showjumping at London 2012
Matt Walls - men's omnium cycling

Gold in the men's omnium cycling went to 23-year-old Matt Walls after he won the four-discipline men's omnium event to win by a margin of 24 points ahead of New Zealand's Campbell Stewart.

Matt Walls would not be denied gold on day 13

Matt Walls would not be denied gold on day 13
Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald - women's madison

Laura Kenny won her fifth gold medal while Katie Archibald became a two-time Olympic champion as the British pair delivered a masterclass by winning 10 out of 12 sprints to cruise to gold in the first ever women's madison.


Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny celebrate winning their gold medal
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,836
69
46,754
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny celebrate winning their gold medal
Kate French - modern pentathlon

Kate French entered the final round fifth overall in the modern pentathlon, before producing a superhuman laser run performance to catapult her way to gold, five years on from placing fifth in Rio.

Kate French crossing the line and realising that an Olympic gold medal belongs to her

Kate French crossing the line and realising that an Olympic gold medal belongs to her
Galal Yafai - men's flyweight boxing

Galal Yafai floored Carlo Paalam in an explosive points victory to claim Team GB's first Olympic boxing gold medal of the Games in the flyweight final. He dropped Paalam in a dramatic opening round before completing the 4-1 split decision victory over his Filipino opponent.

Galal Yafai won Team GB's first boxing gold of the Games

Galal Yafai won Team GB's first boxing gold of the Games
Joe Choong - men's modern pentathlon

Joe Choong showed superb composure and strength to finish the final laser run ahead of Ahmed Elgendy and complete an exceptional series of events. Choong's gold came just 24 hours after French's emphatic triumph in the women's competition. It is Team GB's first men's individual modern pentathlon medal.

Joe Choong let his emotions out as he crossed the line

Joe Choong let his emotions out as he crossed the line
Jason Kenny - men's keirin

On the final day of action inside the Izu Velodrome, Jason Kenny successfully defended his men's keirin gold medal and became the first Briton to win seven Olympic gold medals. It also made Kenny the first Briton to win nine Olympic medals as he added this gold to the team sprint silver he won alongside Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens.

Great Britain's Jason Kenny celebrates with the gold medal in the men's keirin final to become the most decorated British Olympian of all time

Great Britain's Jason Kenny celebrates with the gold medal in the men's keirin final to become the most decorated British Olympian of all time
Lauren Price - women's middleweight boxing

Lauren Price comprehensively outboxed China's Li Qian at the Kokugikan Arena to win Team GB's second boxing gold medal at the Games. Price had been stretched to her limit against Nouchka Fontijn in the fight prior, but there was no such drama in the final and she claimed a claimed gold with an unanimous points win.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,836
69
46,754
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Silver
Silver
Alex Yee - men's triathlon

While all eyes had been on Jonny Brownlee, it was Alex Shee who shone through to underline his incredible potential with a silver medal in the triathlon while making his Olympic bow.

Alex Yee of Great Britain holds his silver medal (AP)

Alex Yee of Great Britain holds his silver medal (AP)
Georgia Taylor-Brown - women's triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown managed to overcome a puncture before shining in the 10km run to earn a silver medal in the women's triathlon behind Flora Duffy, who became Bermuda's first-ever Olympic champion.

Sky Sports






Play Video - Taylor-Brown: I won silver with a flat tyre!

Georgia Taylor-Brown reveals she won silver for Team GB in the women's triathlon at the Olympics despite a flat tyre during the cycling section
Duncan Scott - men's 200m freestyle

It took a stunning display from GB teammate Tom Dean to hold Duncan Scott off as he finished 0.04 seconds behind in the men's 200m freestyle to ensure a British one-two finish, marking the first time two British male swimmers have shared an Olympic podium since London 1908.

Sky Sports






Play Video - Dean, Scott reflect on one-two finish

Team GB gold medallist Tom Dean and silver medallist Duncan Scott reflect on their one-two finish in the 200m freestyle
Bradly Sinden - men's -68kg taekwondo

Bradly Sinden was forced to settle for silver in the men's -68kg taekwondo after relinquishing his two-point lead in the dying seconds of his final against Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov.


Britain's Bradly Sinden with his silver medal

Britain's Bradly Sinden with his silver medal
Lauren Williams - women's -67kg taekwondo

Following an injury-stricken year heading into the games, Lauren Williams excelled to reach the final of the women's -67kg only to cruelly miss out on gold after a late flurry from Croatian opponent Matea Jelic.

Sky Sports






Play Video - Williams hopes to inspire future GB stars

Team GB taekwondo silver medallist Lauren Williams says she hopes her performances can inspire the next generation of Olympic hopefuls
Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras, Jack Beaumont - men's quadruple sculls.

The quartet led Britain to their first medal of the Tokyo Games at the Sea Forest Waterway, maintaining their lead amid pressure from Australia and Poland, who had to settle for silver and bronze.

Great Britain's Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate winning silver in the men's quadruple Sculls

Great Britain's Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate winning silver in the men's quadruple Sculls
Mallory Franklin - women's C1 canoe slalom

Mallory Franklin's time of 108.68 was enough to seal silver in the women's C1 canoe slalom event as world No 1 Jessica Fox topped the podium.

Mallory Franklin won silver in the women's C1 canoe slalom

Mallory Franklin won silver in the women's C1 canoe slalom
Kye Whyte - men's BMX

Kye Whyte put poor starts in qualifying behind him to win Great Britain's first BMX racing Olympic medal as he snapped up silver, finishing just 0.144 seconds behind winner Niek Kimmann.

Sky Sports






Play Video - Whyte: We've put British BMX on the map

Kye Whyte believes his BMX Olympic silver medal has helped raise the profile of the sport in Great Britain
Duncan Scott - men's 200m individual medley

Medal machine Duncan Scott collected another for Great Britain by winning silver in the men's 200m individual medley with a personal best time to add to his silver in the 200m freestyle and gold in 4x200m freestyle relay.

Duncan Scott poses after winning the silver medal in the men's 200mindividual medley

Duncan Scott poses after winning the silver medal in the men's 200mindividual medley
Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Duncan Scott and James Wilby - men's 4x100m medley relay

The eighth swimming medal for Great Britain in Tokyo unsurprisingly came in the pool, Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Duncan Scott and James Wilby (who featured in the heats) finishing second behind the USA.

Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Scott took silver in the men's 4x100 metres medley relay final

Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Scott took silver in the men's 4x100 metres medley relay final
Keely Hodgkinson - women's 800m

Not only did 19-year-old Keely Hodgkinson win a silver medal in the women's 800m final, but she also broke childhood idol Dame Kelly Holmes' long-standing British record with a time of 1.55.88.

Keely Hodgkinson reacts after her second-place finish in the final of the women's 800m (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Keely Hodgkinson reacts after her second-place finish in the final of the women's 800m (AP Photo/David Goldman)
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,836
69
46,754
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pat McCormack - men's boxing

There was no gold for Pat McCormack as he was beaten by the experienced Roniel Iglesias in the men's welterweight final, but his silver did ensure that Great Britain would leave Tokyo with at least six boxing medals, marking their biggest haul since 1920.


Roniel Iglesias is named winner against Pat McCormack

Roniel Iglesias is named winner against Pat McCormack
Jason Kenny, Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens - cycling, men's team sprint

An impressive performance from the Netherlands to set a new Olympic record left the Great British trio of Jason Kenny, Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens to take the silver in the men's team sprint.

Jason Kenny added another medal to his growing collection

Jason Kenny added another medal to his growing collection
And while it wasn't gold, another medal did draw Kenny level with Sir Bradley Wiggins on eight as Great Britain's most decorated Olympian.

Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Jessie Knight, Neah Evan - cycling, women's team pursuit

There was also a silver medal for the women's team pursuit quartet of Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Jessie Knight and Neah Evan after they came off second best to a superb Germany outfit, which set a new world record in the final.

Great Britain's Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker with their silver medals for the women's team pursuit

Great Britain's Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker with their silver medals for the women's team pursuit
John Gimson, Anna Burnet - sailing, nacra 17 multi-hull class

Silver in the mixed Nacra 17 class went to John Grimson and Anna Burnet as they followed Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet won silver in the mixed Nacra 17.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet won silver in the mixed Nacra 17.
Emily Campbell - women's +87kg weightlifting

Great Britain's first women's Olympic weightlifting medal came via Emily Campell, whose lifts of 156kg and 161kg in the +87kg category earned her second place behind China's Li Wenwen.

Sky Sports






Play Video - Campbell: I'm here to inspire

Team GB's silver medal-winning weightlifter, Emily Campbell says she hopes she has inspired young girls and boys to try the sport
Tom McEwen - individual eventing

Tom McEwen followed up the team gold won by Britain earlier in the day on Monday to take home silver in the individual eventing. Teammate Oliver Townend meanwhile finished in fifth, while Laura Collett was down in ninth.

Tom McEwen with silver medal won in the individual three-day event at Tokyo 2020

Tom McEwen with silver medal won in the individual three-day event at Tokyo 2020
Ben Whittaker - men's boxing

Ben Whittaker continued the boxing success for Team GB at the Kokugikan Arena with a silver in the men's light-heavyweight final after coming up just short against Cuba's Arlen Lopez.

Ben Whittaker lost to Cuba's Arlen Lopez in the men's light-heavyweight gold medal match

Ben Whittaker lost to Cuba's Arlen Lopez in the men's light-heavyweight gold medal match
Laura Muir - women's 1500m

Five years on from finishing seventh in Rio, Laura Muir battled her way to a deserved podium finish as she overtook Sifan Hassan on the final lap of the women's 1500m final to take silver with a new British record behind runaway gold medallist Faith Kipyegon of Kenya.


Laura Muir

Laura Muir
CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake - men's 4x100m relay

The quartet of CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake bolstered what had been looking like a modest GB track and field medal haul earlier in the week by sprinting to silver in the men's 4x100m relay. For a moment gold had looked in touching distance for Mitchell-Blake, only for Italy's Filippo Tortu to snatch the victory at the line with an outstanding anchor leg.

(Left to right) Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Eichard Kilty, CJ Ujah and Zharnel Hughes celebrate their silver medal

(Left to right) Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Eichard Kilty, CJ Ujah and Zharnel Hughes celebrate their silver medal
Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls - men's madison

The British duo's success in the madison followed Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny winning gold in the women's madison event. It gives Walls his second medal of the Games after his omnium gold, and a first medal for his housemate Hayter, part of the team pursuit squad that finished seventh
313ghazi said:
It's a great model to follow tbh.
Click to expand...
Thanks to all our fantastic young men and women, some as young as 13 who took gold (BMX) legendary!
They all did us proud.
Bronze

Bronze
Chelsie Giles - women's -52kg judo

Olympic debutante Chelsie Giles kicked things off with Great Britain's first medal as she sealed bronze in the women's -52kg judo event.

Great Britain's Chelsie Giles receives her bronze medal (AP)

Great Britain's Chelsie Giles receives her bronze medal (AP)
Bianca Walkden - women's taekwondo +67kg

There was heartbreak for Bianca Walkden as she missed out on a place in the final of the +67kg women's taekwondo in the last second of her semi against South Korea's Dabin Lee, who landed a decisive three-point head-kick to progress to the gold medal matchup. Walkden re-composed herself to return later in the day and fend off Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk for her second successive Olympic bronze.

Great Britain's Bianca Walkden celebrates after defeating Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk to claim a bronze medal

Great Britain's Bianca Walkden celebrates after defeating Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk to claim a bronze medal
Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan and Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova - gymnastics women's team

As the focus was on the Russian Olympic Committee's battle for gold with a Simone Biles-less USA, the British quartet of Alice Kinsella, Amelia Morgan and 16-year-old twins Jennifer and Gadirova dislodged Italy in third place to win a famous bronze medal, Great Britain's first in the women's team event since 1928.


Carl Hester, Charlotte Fry and Charlotte Dujardin - team dressage

Charlotte Dujardin equalled Dame Katherine Grainger in becoming Britain's most decorated female Olympian of all time as she collected medal number five by winning bronze in the dressage alongside Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry.


Charlotte Dujardin - individual dressage

After success in the team event, Dujardin and her horse Gio teamed up to break up Germany's hopes of sweeping the podium - they took bronze and with it gave Dujardin a sixth Olympian medal to become Britain's most decorated female Olympian of all time.

Sky Sports






Play Video - 'Dujardin gave a masterful performance'

Ben Ransom says Charlotte Dujardin had to strike up a partnership with a new horse to win her sixth Olympic medal and become Britain's most-decorated female Olympian
Matthew Coward-Holley - men's trap shooting

World champion Matthew Coward-Holley was forced to settle for bronze after finishing on 33/40 as he lost out to the Czech pair of Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky.

Great Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley on his way to the bronze medal in the trap shooting men's final at the Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley on his way to the bronze medal in the trap shooting men's final at the Tokyo Olympics
Bryony Page - women's trampoline

Bryony Page followed up her silver medal at Rio 2016 by winning bronze in the women's trampoline, producing a score of 55.735 to guarantee a medal before dropping into third following the final performances of Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling.

Page was among those to benefit from the delay of the Games having endured a gruelling recovery from surgery on a long-term ankle issue.

Bryony Page won a bronze medal for Team GB, her second successive Olympic medal

Bryony Page won a bronze medal for Team GB, her second successive Olympic medal

 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,836
69
46,754
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Luke Greenbank - men's 200m backstroke

The swimming dominance continued for Team GB thanks to Luke Greenbank, who took bronze in the men's 200m backstroke after qualifying second fastest to reach the final.

Greenbank raises the Union Jack flag and collects the bronze medal following the men's 200m backstroke final

Greenbank raises the Union Jack flag and collects the bronze medal following the men's 200m backstroke final
Josh Bugajski, Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Charles Elwes, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, James Rudkin and Tom Ford - men's eight

Team GB's second medal of the Olympics rowing regatta came courtesy of Josh Bugajski, Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Charles Elwes, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, James Rudkin and Tom Ford in the men's eight as they secured bronze behind silver-medalists Germany and gold-medallists New Zealand.

Team GB celebrate third in the men's eight

Team GB celebrate third in the men's eight
Jack Laugher - men's 3m springboard

Having won gold and silver at Rio 2016, Jack Laugher added bronze in the men's 3m springboard to his medal haul as he sat behind China's Xie Siyi and Wang Zongyuan at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Sky Sports






Play Video - Laugher: Tokyo medal means more than anything

Jack Laugher says overcoming his own personal difficulties to win a diving bronze medal means more than anything to him and is even better than winning gold at the Rio Games in 2016
Emma Wilson - windsurfing

Emma Wilson started the double-point medal race in second place having won four of the 12 preliminary events, but was overtaken by France's Charline Picon and to leave her with bronze.

Britain's Emma Wilson

Britain's Emma Wilson
Karriss Artingstall - women's featherweight boxing

Karris Artingstall was on the wrong side of a split decision as she lost to Japan's Sena Irie to take bronze in the women's featherweight boxing competition.

Karriss Artingstall in action in Tokyo

Karriss Artingstall in action in Tokyo
Declan Brooks - men's BMX freestyle

Two months after the crash that left him unconscious and his Olympic hopes in jeopardy, Declan Brooks' 90.80 second run was enough for bronze in the men's BMX freestyle.

Declan Brooks of Britain competes in the men's BMX freestyle final

Declan Brooks of Britain competes in the men's BMX freestyle final
Sky Brown - women's park skateboarding

13-year-old Sky Brown was already Britain's youngest athlete at the Olympics and made history again by becoming GB's youngest-ever medallist.

And if that wasn't enough, the skateboarder defied the odds after coming back from a fractured skull and broken bones last year to make it to the Games and she also recovered well after falling in her first two runs during the final.

Great Britain's Sky Brown won an unprecedented bronze in the women's park skateboarding final

Great Britain's Sky Brown won an unprecedented bronze in the women's park skateboarding final
Frazer Clarke - men's boxing

A cut to Frazer Clarke's eye curtailed his bout with No 1 seed Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan, who was awarded the win in the men's super-heavyweight semi-final as Clarke took home an impressive bronze.


A cut ended Frazer Clarke's hopes of a gold or silver medal

A cut ended Frazer Clarke's hopes of a gold or silver medal
Liam Heath - men's K1 200m canoe sprint

Defending champion Liam Heath continued his streak of winning medals at three consecutive Olympics after earning bronze in the men's K1 200m canoe sprint as the most successful British paddler of all time with his fourth Games podium.

Liam Heath collects his bronze medal on the podium after finishing third in the men's 200m canoe sprint final

Liam Heath collects his bronze medal on the podium after finishing third in the men's 200m canoe sprint final
Holly Bradshaw - women's pole vault

A clearance of 4.85m saw Holly Bradshaw win the first Olympic medal in pole vault in British history as she took bronze behind ROC's Anzhelika Sidorova and USA gold medal winner Katie Nageotte.

Holly Bradshaw won bronze in the pole vault

Holly Bradshaw won bronze in the pole vault
Women's hockey team - women's hockey

It may not have been another gold for the Rio 2016 champions, but GB's women's hockey team would not be denied a medal as they edged India 4-3 in a thriller to clinch bronze. In doing so they earned Great Britain's 52nd medal in Tokyo to surpass the 51 won in Beijing in 2008.

Great Britain's women's hockey team celebrate their bronze medal

Great Britain's women's hockey team celebrate their bronze medal
Jack Carlin - men's sprint cycling

Jack Carlin added to the silver he won in the team event by seeing off former world champion Denis Dmitriev of the Russian Olympic Committee to get his hands on bronze in the men's sprint event.

Jack Carlin of Team GB

Jack Carlin of Team GB
Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot - women's 4x100m relay

Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita and Dina Asher-Smith weathered some nervy change-overs to win bronze in the women's 4x100m relay, the latter overcoming her injury woes earlier in the Games to put in a superb penultimate leg on the bend.

Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip and Imani-Lara Lansiquot celebrate their bronze medal

Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip and Imani-Lara Lansiquot celebrate their bronze medal
Tom Daley - men's 10m platform diving

Daley secured his second medal of the games and his first individual Olympic medal since he won bronze at London 2012 following a superb series of dives. The medal marked a remarkable Games for Daley, who did not even know if he would be in Tokyo after tearing his meniscus and having knee surgery at the end of May.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

vi-va
How Europeans see Biden’s America – European Council on Foreign Relations
Replies
4
Views
591
vi-va
vi-va
Wolfhunter
Taliban decimate entire commando company in Sang-e-masha
2 3
Replies
40
Views
3K
TMA
TMA
F-22Raptor
Wada confirms attack by Russian cyber espionage group
Replies
3
Views
808
coffee_cup
coffee_cup
jbond197
London Olympics Medal Count: U.S. Heading For Win Over China In Both Medals
2 3
Replies
42
Views
3K
anarchy 99
A
C
London 2012: Which countries dominate each Olympic sport?
2 3
Replies
42
Views
4K
nandla
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom