Team Corruption, PDM are out of ideas, Prime Minister's Victorious Speech CLEAR VICTORY

One thing is 100% clear Imran Khan will be coming after the Mafia 10 fold stronger as before

The support structures protecting the Rich Corrupt will be tackled 100% may it be the Judges , Courts friendly to PML or PPP or the Lawyers group

War Against Corruption

Partial Translation

Thank you for giving me vote of confidence



I want to thank my colleagues and partners in my coalition



You all saw how the recent fiasco against Hafiz Sheik Election , how Corruption prevailed on 1 seat

But today we showed every one our teamwork (won 178 seats)



Allah states, that he will test you many times , why it is said like that because he wants to test your resolve

He has given you title of best creatures of Universe. He has made you best , but made a condition that you must

showcase you can survive various test he puts you thru in lifetime. Human Mind , becomes stronger by orderals it

overcomes.



Complacency destroys a man !!!

I thank my party we got out of this situation

I thank the Members who came to vote even if some of them were sick or not feeling well



Today I want to tell you and my people , We should never forget "Why Pakistan was formed"

Remember if a nation forgets it's purpose of creation , then it looses it's vision



A Nation is formed for a purpose , we have to teach our history to kids , our leadership all of our partners need to

realize that our nation was formed by a vision , it was a great vision. Why did Illama Iqbal dreamt about Pakistan

The reason was simple he wanted to make a ideal Islamic Nation , an ideal society based on society created by

Prophet Mohammad in Madina , he set the ideal principle of society in Madina. His ideals united a ununited Arab tribes



We all saw how those tribes made their mark all over world. I have recommended that all Kids study necessary Islamic history so they understand importance of our past. Kids need to know more about how the Prophet's government was



Some people argue by creating Pakistan , a majority of Muslims were left in India creating a Massive Minority and

they argue may be we should have not created Pakistan. Now the counter argument is we had a reason , for creation of Pakistan



If our Kids do not understand the purpose why we formed Pakistan , the counter argument will be assumed true.

That is why it is important to teach people why Pakistan was formed



We did not create Pakistan to create TATA corruption in India and Nawaz Sharif Corruption in Pakistan. We need to change our national Direction , and we need to revise history and review the steps they took how they lead the world in 30 years.



Note Mongol and Gangis also conquered quickly however , Muslims gave world a wonderful culture , and scientific discoveries and they Setup a higher standard. The standard of their character was so high when they went to far east asia (Malaysia/Indonesia) people became muslim just by

observing their morals and character.



The notion is incorrect which states that Islam spread around world by force

No Islam mostly was accepted and spread as people were attracted to the morals of Muslims in past



Prophet Mohammad helped reform the character of Muslims , when we pray we always pray please set us on the path similar to the past successful muslims their character and morals.



There are two Path , one for success and one for disaster .



We have a path given to us by Prophet Mohammad (P.B.U.H) not path of corruption



I will give you reference of book , which claims all Muslims had a characteristic , every Muslim which came into prominent position excelled as a role of General. They always were successful and people around were influence by the character and moral of these people

which caused adoption of Islam across the globe.



In our region there were many saints , who lived in our regions and people were impressed by their intellect and morals. People accepted Islam after observing the Saints who lived a peaceful life



This senate election I was shocked how our senate was turned into a market for meat

When we filed a complaint about corruption(video evidence of bribes) they election commission made claims in Press their feelings were hurt.





All the financial debt we have is a symptom of illness , the real illness is lack of Morals and Ethics



Tell me a country whose moral standard are high and they are poor ?

Morals when high , the country reaches top place in world





Why did Madina , roose ?? Did they had any oil ?

The reality is that that society was lead by Prophet Mohammad who had tremendous Morals



Following the Sunnah is a guidance to follow good habits

Quran / Sunnah is for our guidance so we can fix our corrupt habits and morals





I have seen the world , it hurt me

When I go to Scandinavia or western world their moral standards are so high , I feel ashamed to see corruption in Pakistan

We formed the country based on Islamic values , which are based on High morals but we have forgotten it



Today , in country people say statements like "One Zardari carries more weight then everyone else!" this is stated because he is commonly known as Mr. 10% (a person who takes commission on all projects). People laugh at this tragic reality , why?



This is not Pakistan ?



The other side of coin states Nawaz Sharif is our darling , mean while he is a thief and crook who has committed money laundering

and now he is a fugitive ???





His Loyalist , spent 6 hours to build a case that he has 100 illnesses which is why he is dying and needs to go to UK



Ms Sheery Mazari (Human Rights Commissioner) had tears in her eyes after listening to the stories and she is a strong women who

does not cries , so you can judge what kind of a drama they played infront of our cabinet , until we allowed him to go to UK



(Senate Laughs......as this drama was widely played in media)





But as soon as he got on Plane he was FIT !!! He was giving speech , He was commanding political opposition !!!



These crooks think if they will pressurize me they will get a forgiveness treaty like General Musharaf gave them

He was busy fighting war on Terror and he got pressurized and committed a massive mistake a massive crime to give these Families a forgiveness treaty (NRO) Both of these crook families then looted nation for 10 years . They increased the national debt by 4 times



This gillani , when he was ordered by Supreme courts to go talk to Swiss agencies to bring back Pakistani stolen money Gillani goes he won't write a letter to Swiss authorities because Zardari had his money there. That money was not your Father's money it was a money he stole from Pakistani People



He got disqualified over this fiasco before and he walks around as if he is Nelson Mendalla



We need to fix our moral standards



We can't have bribes and money distribution in elections as Gillani and his Sons did and PML and PPP do



We can't force law on poor only and these rich don't even know how much money they have overseas they have stolen for 30 years, their wealth is scattered all over globe



Inflation is direct result of massive debt these rich corrupt mafia have created





(Note the other 30% speech I have not translated)

March 2021 , much awaited Senate Elections concluded there was much pressure building that the Corrupt Ethnic Autocrats would be able to some how group together in order to form an alliance against the Majority Winner Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf , Majority party.The Corrupt Mafia , had been working together from early days of Imran Khan's Government , to work against Pakistan's National Interest. It started with a Massive budget deficit almost -30 Billion Dollars , to ensure the early few years of Government of Imran Khan would be busy with stabilizing Economy , instead of fixing the inflation issues. This was followed by demands that Pakistan will 100% Run out of Water by 2025 and Dams are urgently needed , while the water crisis is an issue however things were blown up out of proportion in Media with 24/7 coverage. The Government really never fully had opportunity to invest time to ensure the Rich Ethnic Autocrats , would be put in prison for their role in Money Laundering, Killings , and Theft of Government Funding. It is well known that the Corrupt have had a history of burning down , various offices where official records were kept of various Projects which contained vital information on money distribution in past 5-10 years.Fast Tracking forward, the Government still managed to put Nawaz Sharif behind bars , and his Sinister Daughter, now nicked named "Nani" , Grandmother of corruption was also there in Prison. Similarly criminal enterprise leaders Such as Shabaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif were also entangled in web of Law and Accountability. Unfortunately , for Pakistan the Compromised courts and compromised Lawyers stepped up their game , and figured out loop holes in order to not only make the Prisons for their clients comfortable , with Luxury Jail cells and home cooked meal deliveries were normal for these Rich Class Criminals , and in end end , with collaboration of compromised courts , various high profiled criminals , managed to get out of Jail term and leave the country on pretext of Medical Treatment abroad , even when there are many hospitals in Pakistan which are fully capable of treating the Criminal elements. This move of course showcased weakness in institutes which clearly could not hold a criminal element behind bar , even after a conviction.Reality is that Zardari has many Money Laundering charges against him and his Sister , which are of grave natureNawaz Sharif of course is a fugitive now , a man on the hiding from Pakistan's Law , his daughter forged evidence & provided fake documents in court of law. Shabaz Sharif and his sons are involved in charges of corruption in various failed housing schemes where money was spent and massive amounts went missing. However somehow the honorable courts of Pakistan managed to give every Rich Corrupt Leader a soft treatment and they were given easy bail , and exit from Prison , in return for a marginal financial cost. One of the major problems Pakistan has , is the very easy process to attain bail. Specially if you are rich and you have influence over the judge and courts. The influence grows depending on if the cases are being heard in Province where you may have greater influenceMoving back to the greater scheme of things the Corrupt mafia started to launch a campaign against many of Imran Khan's close trusted people , initially started with targeting Assad Umar , ensuring he was replaced and in some way this became reality after Hafiz Sheikh was brought in from IMF. While Mr. Sheikh has been instrumental in handing the Economy to some degree however this was just one example how attempts were made to weaken the group of people Imran Khan closely trusts.Then of course we all saw Chaudry Hussain , was in charge of PTV and Radio. He had a very stern scintillating views about corrupt , the corrupt mafia created circumstances to get him changed from the role of Information Ministry Head to Science.This was followed by the disturbances created by Fazal Ur Rehman lead Fanatics who created a difficult environment which eventually lead to escape of Nawaz Sharif from Pakistan , during the time Fazal Ur Rehman created disturbances against peace , a Group of Labs and Doctors were bought up by Nawaz Sharif to create fake report of a man 3-4 days away from Death and it was urged that Prime Minister Imran Khan , allow this man Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment. Meanwhile elements who were sympathizers of corrupt Mafia , suggested may be allow Maryam to be allowed to leave the Prison because in their eyes it was painful to see a Lady from a Rich Family be stuck in Prison.And this is why we are now in this Hole of a mess we have in PakistanOnce the criminal elements were out of prison , eventually they had access to their foreign wealth , and in case of PPP they had access to 10 Billion Dollar Provincial Fund, which provided them all the power needed in order tonecessary influence in society , some example of this influence is , headline position for their statements , 24/7 coverage of narrative for PML and PPP in private channels. The narrative started to distort the official government stance. Massive amount of effort went in place so that the Criminally charged family and it's member would not be called "Criminals". Eventually it lead to the Traitorous speech Nawaz Sharif gave against Pakistan's Military which eventually lead to him being formally charged and called a Fugitive!!!Up until that point , the criminal Nawaz Sharif staged a story in front of public that he is Darling of every one in Pakistan. His flamboyance is a cause of jealousy amount his opponents. His family continuously denied ever accepted their crimeAfter this Saga , the criminals again grouped together and figured well if we come togetherMay be we can force Prime Minister Imran Khan's hand to give them NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) , for most people who don't understand Pakistan's politics , Acronyms are invented daily in Pakistan and these are created in order to simply forgive past crimes committed by elite families who have massive wealth based support and they control lot of land in Pakistan. NRO terminology is used because it was the term used to calm down political unrest in Pakistan. Basically the corrupt mafia in Pakistan simply want a treaty , which allows them to keep their money and they will in their minds be very generous if they remained quiet till next elections. This mindset is a natural thought which lives in the mind of many corrupt politician of Pakistan. If something bad happens , we can always offer to act politely and in return our past crimes will be forgiven.This finally brings us to this epic battle of egos in Pakistan Senate , the Criminal mafia (PPP and PML and some tiny irrelevant parties) came together and decided to promote one of their guy who had many criminal charges against him one of them is the charge of Rape of an American Lady. However the Criminals came together and they wanted to make this guy a member of Senate. Can you imagine a man who has been kicked out of Parliament once and has many criminal charges against him , including rape? So the corrupt mafia , spend massive amount of finances in order to win influence in Senate election seatWhile they managed to win 1 seat , their whole drama was badly exposed in Media , as videos and audio were released of corrupt mafia buying votes illegally by means of financial bribes.Prime Minister Imran Khan , took a massive initiative to Take Vote of confidence and with a Massive win 178 Votes it is clear that he still enjoys massive support in National Assembly and is ready to take on the corrupt mafia for the next 2.5 years and may be next 10 years more. The sudden move to call for vote of confidence , took away all the powers away from Corrupt Mafia families of Pakistan (PML/PPP) as they were left looking like idiots in front of whole nation. Many in Sindh circles have been quietly talking that perhaps Bilawal just lacks certain charisma to be a leader, the massive charges of corruption against his family do not help his cause , and simply put the man is blinded by his own ego. Mean while Maryem Safdar of course is a convicted criminal there is almost no chance for her to be in power. Not long ago she was telling poor people at rally , eggs are sold by Kilo. This statement alone shows the massive difference in class between Rich and Poor everyone in Pakistan knows eggs are sold by Dozen no one has the money to buy eggs per Kilo basis.A recent ruling to allow Zardari's cases to be moved to Sindh , is seen by many as a sign of Judiciary once again giving the Corrupt mafia a lean hand in order to have their cases heard in courts which are filled by politically allied associates who take up role of judges and lawyersThe, requires the support structure to also tackled and dismantled