Team China won the first gold medal in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Short track-Mixed team relay gives China first Beijing gold​

February 5, 20229:49 PM GMT+8BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China won their first gold medal of their home Winter Olympics when they claimed the short track speed skating mixed team relay title on Saturday.Italy were second and Hungary finished third.Ren Ziwei, Wu Dajing, Fan Kexin and Qu Chunyu clocked two minutes 37.348 seconds over 2,000 metres in the final to kick off the host country's Games in style at the Capital Indoor Stadium.