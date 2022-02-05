What's new

Team China won the first gold medal in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,535
-5
85,539
Country
China
Location
China
Team China won the first gold medal in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games

微信图片_20220205214355.png
微信图片_20220205214253.png
微信图片_20220205214504.png
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,535
-5
85,539
Country
China
Location
China

Short track-Mixed team relay gives China first Beijing gold​

Reuters
February 5, 20229:49 PM GMT+8

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China won their first gold medal of their home Winter Olympics when they claimed the short track speed skating mixed team relay title on Saturday.

Italy were second and Hungary finished third.

Ren Ziwei, Wu Dajing, Fan Kexin and Qu Chunyu clocked two minutes 37.348 seconds over 2,000 metres in the final to kick off the host country's Games in style at the Capital Indoor Stadium.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Winter Olympics: Highest daily positive Covid-19 total at Beijing 2022 with 55
2
Replies
17
Views
232
zhxy
zhxy
Nan Yang
Winter Olympics: Taiwan speed skater draws ire at home for donning China team outfit
2
Replies
18
Views
422
Char
Char
B
Breakthrough in homegrown snowmaking technology empowers Beijing 2022
Replies
0
Views
90
Beidou2020
B
onebyone
China Broadcasters Unveil Tech Innovations for Beijing Winter Olympics
Replies
0
Views
122
onebyone
onebyone
aziqbal
China poured millions into ice hockey only to get a national team so bad it might be banned from the Olympics
2
Replies
15
Views
803
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom